The Trendlines Group: Trendlines Exits BioSight Ltd.

MISGAV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / The Trendlines Group ("the Group") (SGX: 42T; OTCQX: TRNLY), a leading Israeli investment and innovation commercialization company, focused on early-stage, high growth innovation-based medical and agricultural technologies, today announced the execution of a definitive agreement for the sale of its BioSight Ltd. shares to Arkin Bio Ventures Ltd.

Upon completion of the transaction, the Group is expected to receive net proceeds of approximately US$1.3 million, pretax (or approximately US$1.0 million after tax). The completion of the transaction is expected to take place within 14 business days from the signing of the Agreement.

BioSight developed a technology and pipeline of cancer drugs that target and release therapeutic drugs inside cancer cells to reduce systemic toxicity associated with conventional chemotherapy treatments. Trendlines' cost basis in BioSight is zero since BioSight was incidentally obtained by the Group as a part of Trendlines Medical-Misgav Ltd. (now named Trendlines Incubators Israel Ltd.) in 2007.

Commenting on the exit from BioSight, Trendlines Chairman and CEO, Steve Rhodes said, "We are pleased to announce this first exit of 2017. Proceeds from the BioSight exit serve to further strengthen our cash position. We look forward to reporting on developments of our other 43 portfolio companies as additional companies move closer to exit."

About Trendlines

Trendlines is an innovation commercialization company that invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates innovation-based medical and agricultural technologies to fulfil its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies from technology development to business building. Trendlines' shares are traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX International (OTCQX: TRNLY).

