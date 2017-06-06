The Crowd Invest Summit: CNBC Star Marcus Lemonis to Keynote Crowd Invest Summit at Los Angeles Convention Center

A Two-day Crowdfunding Conference and Expo with a Mission to Educate and bring together Accredited and Non-Accredited Investors with Startups, Issuers, and Real Estate Investment Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / Crowd Invest Summit has confirmed that Marcus Lemonis, self-made billionaire and star of CNBC hit reality series "The Profit," will speak in a Fireside Keynote Chat at the country's biggest crowdfunding conference on September 6th & 7th in Los Angeles.

Crowd Invest Summit was developed with the vision that every American, through the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (also known as the JOBS Act), can now invest in startups and real estate. During Lemonis' fireside chat on September 7th, he will discuss his profit and growth strategies as well as his investment strategies. Since "The Profit" first premiered, Marcus Lemonis has invested more than $50 million of his own money in the companies featured on the series.

Limited opportunities remain for Gold and Silver sponsorship categories for the event (more info here) and a limited number of discounted registration tickets available on www.CrowdInvestSummit.com with the promotional code: THEPROFIT

Equity Crowdfunding: Opportunity for All

Prior to the JOBS Act, only accredited investors - those with income of $200,000 per year individually, or $300,000 with a spouse - could legally invest in private companies. Now, for the first time in more than 80 years, anyone over 18 globally is able to invest. With a recent study by the Kauffman Foundation finding that angel investments have returned an average of 27% internal rate of return (IRR), everyday Americans have started to invest in companies to support the entrepreneurs they believe in and with hopes of generating profits.

Fund-raising companies can take advantage of the JOBS Act through various rules like Regulation CF and Reg A+ that allow them to take investments from the general public.

"We are excited to be a part of the all-star line up for this years Crowd Invest Summit," said Jason Paltrowitz. EVP, Corporate Services for OTC Markets Group. "Reg A+ represents a huge opportunity for companies looking to attract individual investors and have those shares be freely tradable at the close of their offering."

Everyday Americans as Investors

"Marcus Lemonis is a man of the people. He is not only self-made and willing to get his hands dirty to help businesses succeed, but on his show, we see him consistently putting his money where his mouth is," said Alon Goren, Co-Founder of Crowd Invest Summit. "He is exactly the right person to coach up the American public on how to wisely invest."

"Marcus Lemonis is not just a TV star - he is a rockstar investor," said Josef Holm, Co-Founder of Crowd Invest Summit. "We have a real desire to educate everyday Americans and help them evaluate new investment opportunities made available through equity crowdfunding. No one is better suited to help that cause than Marcus Lemonis"

About Crowd Invest Summit

Crowd Invest Summit is the largest investment focused crowdfunding event in the country. It was founded by pioneers in the equity crowdfunding sector Josef Holm and Alon Goren. The conference was developed with the vision that every American - whether accredited or not - can now become equity investors. Visit us online at http://www.crowdinvestsummit.com/.

Current sponsors include OTC Markets Group, Computershare, Origin Investments, Allen Matkins, RealCap, iDisclose, Issuer Direct, dbbmckennon, Stradling, New Direction IRA, Krowdster, RealtyeVest, Crowdfunding Lawyers and FundingTree.

Visit us online at www.crowdinvestsummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities, visit CIS Sponsors. Follow and engage with us on social media via: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Marcus Lemonis

Marcus Lemonis is an entrepreneur, investor, television personality, and chairman and CEO of Marcus Lemonis LLC as well as Camping World and Good Sam Enterprises. Camping World is the nation's largest RV and outdoor retailer, and Good Sam is the world's largest RV owner's organization.

Lemonis is known as the "business turnaround king" and host of CNBC's prime time reality series, The Profit, in which he invests and lends his expertise to struggling small businesses around the country and judges businesses based on a "Three P" principle: People, Process, and Product. The Profit returns TONIGHT (Tuesday, June 6 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.)

SOURCE: The Crowd Invest Summit