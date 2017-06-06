

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, as oil prices weakened below $50 a barrel and an escalation of tensions in the Middle East served to keep investors' risk appetite in check ahead of some key events due this week, including the U.K. general election, the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.



Concerns surrounding ailing Italian banks also kept investors nervous after reports that the central bank of San Marino plans to inject a total of up to €150 million into the banking system to ensure necessary liquidity.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 390.84 in late opening deals, with healthcare and commodity-related stocks pacing the decliners.



The German DAX was also declining 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was losing 0.4 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent.



Swiss drugmaker Roche fell 4.5 percent after findings in its Aphinity study for a key breast cancer treatment showed the combination therapy was only marginally better than an older medicine.



Similarly, Convatec lost about 5 percent after Nordic Capital and Avista raised 805 million pounds by selling significant stakes in the British medicinal products and technologies company.



Norsk Hydro dropped over 2 percent. Exports of aluminum from its Qatalum metals plant in Qatar have been blocked due to a regional diplomatic row.



Societe Generale fell over 1 percent after the French bank unveiled plans to sell 23 percent of shares in its car leasing arm ALD Automotive in an initial public offering.



Commodity-related stocks such as Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and Tullow Oil fell 1-2 percent.



In economic releases, survey results from think tank Sentix showed that Eurozone investor confidence strengthened to a near decade high in June. The headline index rose to 28.4 in June from 27.4 in May.



Eurozone retail sales grew marginally in April, while permanent job placements in the U.K. grew at the fastest pace in just over two years in the month, separate reports showed.



