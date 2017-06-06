Compounding Pharmacies Market to Cross More Than $12 Billion by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Compounding Pharmacies Market is poised to surpass USD 12 billion by 2024; according to a new research study published by Global Market Insights, growing elderly population is a major driver for compounding pharmacies market growth. Special requirements of the elderly such as alternative dosage forms, flavour, lower doses will boost business growth over the forecast years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )



Increased longevity coupled with the rising trend to look youthful should increase demand for anti-ageing medications such as hormone replacement therapy. Growing public awareness regarding personalized medicines and convenience of using compounded drugs will further augment compounding pharmacies market growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/749 .

Rising drug failure rates in the recent times coupled with drug shortage issues is limiting the availability of commercially manufactured drugs. Compounding pharmacies should emerge as the best alternative to compensate the growing drug demand.

Dearth of skilled lab technicians and pharmacists for compounding drugs will impede industry growth. Issues pertaining to safety of compounded preparations and frequent changes in regulatory norms should adversely impact drug compounding. Requirement for expensive compounding equipment and cost intensive process of maintaining sterile environment for some of the formulations may discourage new industry entrants.

Browse key industry insights spread across 192 pages with 150 market data tables & 14 figures & charts from the report, "Compounding Pharmacies Market Size By Product (Oral, Topical, Rectal, Parenteral, Inhaler, Ophthalmic), By Application (Paediatric, Adult, Geriatric, Veterinary), By Therapeutic Area (Hormone Replacement, Pain Management), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Poland, Greece, Ukraine, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Qatar, Kuwait), Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" in detail along with the table of contents at:https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/compounding-pharmacies-market .

Topical formulations demand is estimated to witness rapid growth owing to the convenience of drug administration. Difficulties in swallowing oral formulations such as tablets and pills along with the advantage of topical formulations to bypass GI tract and provide the medication should fuel industry growth. Rectal route is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth due to its ease of administration and low cost; however, this may be offset by the associated social stigma.

Pediatric segment is forecast to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period. Rising natality rates coupled with the inability of commercially available medicines to meet special pediatric formulation requirements such as flavors, dosage form and size will escalate compounded pharmacies market demand.

Veterinary applications should witness rapid growth owing to increasing companion animal population and rising prevalence of animal disorders. However, significant regulatory changes and dearth of validated compounding formulas for animal use will impede business growth.

Pain management accounted for the largest share in the compounding pharmacies market, and is expected to follow a similar trend over the forecast timeline. Advantage of compounded medications to provide precise dosage to patients for pain management without the occurrence of any side effects will propel demand.

Increasing elderly population and rising number of individual and community pharmacies will boost Germany compounding pharmacies market growth. However, concerns pertaining to the quality of compounded drugs may hamper demand. Singapore compounding pharmacies market is slated to grow at a robust rate, primarily due to the growing prevalence of allergies. Increasing medical tourism along with occurrence of drug shortages will further propel business growth.

Mexico compounding pharmacies market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to presence of few compounding pharmacies and large unmet medical needs. Presence of diverse ethnic groups in this region will provide lucrative business opportunity for new industry entrants.

Compounding pharmacies market players include Fresenius Kabi, B. Braun Medical, Fagron, PharMEDium, Cantrell Drug Company, ITC Compounding Pharmacy, Village Compounding Pharmacy and Wedgewood Village Pharmacy. Companies are consolidating their market position through adoption of strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/749

Browse Related Reports:

- Immunohematology Market Size 2017 - 2024

Immunohematology Market size is anticipated to experience significant growth over the forecast period. Increased number of trauma cases and rise in the number of trauma care centres drives the Immunohematology market size.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/immunohematology-market

- Practice Management System Market Size 2017 - 2024

Practice Management System Market size is projected to experience handsome growth over the forecast period. Healthcare IT has been hailed as a breakthrough in life science industry, attracting millions of dollars in R&D to offer best-in-class services to the industries.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/practice-management-system-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.



Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:+1-302-846-7766

Toll Free:+1-888-689-0688

Email:sales@gminsights.com

Web:https://www.gminsights.com

Blog:https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

Connect with us:Facebook|Google+|LinkedIn|Twitter