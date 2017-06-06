Automotive Collision Repair Market Worth USD 206.46 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive collision repair market to reach USD 206.46 billion by 2025, driven by a surge in automobile production, digitalization of automobile repair services and advances in manufacturing technology such as 3D printing of automotive parts to optimize costs. Europe was the largest market accounting for 44.9% of the revenue share in 2016. However, it is expected to lose its share over the forecast period on account of increase in trade barriers created by Brexit.

The increase in demand for vehicles driven by improvement in lifestyle in developing countries such as India and Brazil is expected to drive the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period at a CAGR of 3.7% on account of increase in production and sale of automobiles and rising living standard. The increase in the number of vehicles on the road in countries such as China and India is expected to drive growth.

The automobile industry is expected to grow on account of increasing demand for passenger cars. Increasing number of accidents due to the lack of proper infrastructure is projected to drive the demand for spare parts and other special tools. The collision repair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2017 to 2025. The requirement of quick turnaround time for replacement of parts is likely to be an opportunity for growth of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Automotive Collision Repair Market Size And Forecast, By Product (Paints & Coatings, Consumables), By Type Of Vehicle (Light Duty, Heavy Duty), By End Use (OEM Manufactured, Recycled OEM, Aftermarket, Refurbished Products), And Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/automotive-collision-repair-industry

Companies are investing extensively in R&D to enhance technology. For instance, in July 2016, BASF announced plans to step up its R&D activities for automotive coatings to a new world-class platform at the BASF Innovation Campus Asia Pacific in Shanghai, China.

In addition to this companies are adopting the strategy of merger & acquisition. In February 2016, 3M Automotive Aftermarket Division collaborated with the German-based Tool Technic Systems AG & Co. KG to provide the collision repair industry a comprehensive surface preparation and finishing system. The new system is expected to launch in US and Canada impacting the growth of the market in North America.

In September 2016, BASF acquired Guangdong Yinfan Chemistry, China. This acquisition resulted in an addition of Yinfan's products to BASF's portfolio and enabled BASF to expand its portfolio in Asia Pacific.

Hexa Research has segmented the global automotive collision repair market on the basis of product, vehicle type, end-use and region:

Segmentation by product, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million) Paints & Coatings Consumables Abrasives Fine Abrasives Coarse Abrasives Compound Polishes Glazes Paint Spray Equipment Paint cups Others Cleaners and Removers Buffing pads Others

Segmentation by type of vehicle, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million) Light Duty Vehicle Heavy Duty Vehicle

Segmentation by end use, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million) OEM Manufactures Recycled OEM Aftermarkets Refurbished Products

Segmentation by region, 2014 - 2025 (USD Million) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan India Central and South America Brazil Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia



