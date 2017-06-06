3D Dental Printing Market to be Worth US$3,427.1 Million by 2025: Increasing Focus on Aesthetics Ups Demand for 3D Printing in Dental Healthcare

ALBANY, New York, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research (TMR) observes that the competitive landscape in the global dental 3D printing market is quite consolidated. The top players in the market held a share of about 40% in the global market in 2016. This cream of the crop included companies such as Stratasys Ltd., 3D System, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Inc., and Concept Laser GmbH. The report states that these players will remain focused on expanding their geographical reach in the coming years with collaborations and mergers and acquisitions to increase their reach.

According to the research report, the global dental 3D printing market was worth US$903.0 mn in 2016 and is estimated to be worth US$3,427.1 mn by the end of 2025. During the forecast years of 2017 and 2025, the global market is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.5%. Out of the various technologies, the global market is likely to witness selective laser sintering (SLS) segment rise at the highest CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period. From a geographic point of view, the global market will be dominated by North America. This regional market is estimated to account for a share of 41.9% in the global market by the end of 2025.

Popularity of Digital Dentistry Bolsters Growth of Global Dental 3D Printing Market

The global dental 3D printing market is expected to witness excellent growth rate over the coming years due to rapid technological advancements. The new technologies are expected to bring in efficiency for creating better dental products of higher quality. Analysts expect that improved technologies are also likely to reduce the wastage of materials and resources such as labor. This, application of 3D printing in dental procedures is expected the benefit dental sector on the whole. The global dental 3D printing market is also expected to grow as the awareness about dental healthcare continues to be on the rise in both developed as well as developing regions. Increasing focus on aesthetics, unhealthy eating habits, and growing pool of geriatrics are expected to make a significant contribution to the dental healthcare area, thereby augmenting the growth of the global market.

The emerging trend of digital dentistry due to its precision, accuracy, and efficiency has also played an instrumental role in shaping the future of the global dental 3D printing market. The growing adoption of technology for making implants, crowns, bridges, dentures, and surgical guides will increase the popularity of dental 3D printing in the coming years. Additionally, the reduction in the development cost of dental parts and the time required to make them has also improved the uptake of this technology. The possibility of customizations due to the advent of 3D printing has also proven to be game-changing for the global market. The growing expenditure on healthcare is projected to be yet another factor propelling the growth of the overall market.

High Investments in Commercializing Technologies Retard Market Growth

On the flip side, the global market is likely to face a few tough challenges. The key restraint for the global dental 3D printing market is the high cost of dental 3D printers due to usage of top-end technologies. Developing these technologies often requires a high capital investment for registration of patents and seeking regulatory approvals. The growth of the overall market is also likely to be hampered by lack of skilled labor required for usage of 3D printing technology.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's report, titled "Dental 3D Printing Market (Technology - Vat Photopolymerization, Fused Deposition Modeling, PolyJet Technology, and Selective Laser Sintering; Material - Metals, Photopolymer, and Ceramics; Application - Dental Implants, Dentures, and Crowns and Bridges) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025."

The Global Dental 3D Printing Market is segmented as given below:

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Technology

Vat Photopolymerization Stereolithography (SLA) Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

PolyJet technology

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Material

Metal

Photopolymer

Ceramic

Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Application

Dental Implants

Dentures

Crowns & Bridges

Others

Global Dental 3D Printing Market, by Geography

- North America

US

Canada

- Europe

Germany

U.K.

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of Asia Pacific

- Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

- Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

