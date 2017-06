Nationwide financing program to be guaranteed by the Indian government and delivered using funds from the Asian Development Bank and Punjab National Bank. First tranche represents one-fifth of $500m loan finance program.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has teamed up with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) to deliver the first $100 million tranche of loans to finance India's fledgling rooftop solar sector.

The Solar Rooftop Investment Program (SRIP) will eventually steer $500 million into the development of residential and commercial solar installations across India via a loan finance facility guaranteed by the Indian government.

The PNB will manage the program, making small ...

