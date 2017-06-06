EXCHANGE NOTICE, 6 JUNE 2017 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS



DIGIA PLC: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE



The subscription rights of the share issue of Digia Plc will be traded as of 7 June 2017.



Identifiers:



Trading code: DIGIAU0117 ISIN code: FI4000261458 Orderbook id: 139125 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tick Size Table: XHEL Equities EUR, FESE2 / 218 MIC: XHEL Subscription period: 7 June 2017 - 21 June 2017 Trading starts: 7 June 2017 Last trading day: 15 June 2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *



TIEDOTE, 6.6.2017 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET



DIGIA OYJ: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS



Digia Oyj:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 7.6.2017 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: DIGIAU0117 ISIN-koodi: FI4000261458 id: 139125 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tikkivälitaulukko: XHEL Equities EUR, FESE2 / 218 MIC: XHEL Merkintäaika: 7.6.2017 - 21.6.2017 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 7.6.2017 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 15.6.2017



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260