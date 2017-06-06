Nets A/S: Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

On 6 April 2017, Nets A/S ("Nets") announced that a share buyback programme of up to 1,200,000 shares had been initiated for the purpose of hedging Nets' long-term incentive programmes. Purchases of shares under the buyback programme are carried out in accordance with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation") and will end no later than 31 July 2017. Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 29 May 2017 to 02 June 2017:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 29 May 2017 13,591 134.59 1,829,222.20 30 May 2017 92,233 133.35 12,299,501.13 31 May 2017 49,167 132.09 6,494,478.86 01 June 2017 40,500 132.42 5,362,949.25 02 June 2017 34,009 130.58 4,440,759.18 Accumulated for the period 229,500 132.58 30,426,910.63 Accumulated under the programme 917,961 127.86 117,368,044.77

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Nets owns a total of 920,627 treasury shares corresponding to 0.459% of the total share capital.

Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

This announcement is also made in respect of the EUR 400,000,000 2.875 % senior secured notes due 2024 issued by Nassa Topco AS and admitted for trading on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange.

