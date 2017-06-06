SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) announced today it will showcase advanced sensing and wireless power products at the Automotive Engineering Exposition (AEE) 2017 in Nagoya, Japan. The event occurs June 28 to June 30 at the Nagoya International Exhibition Hall. Product experts will be available at booth #109 to demonstrate and discuss the advantages of IDT's solutions in automotive applications.

IDT® sensor product demonstrations include the innovative ZMID520x inductive position sensors, AEC-Q100-qualified, magnet-free position sensors offering higher reliability and lower solution costs than competitive solutions, while providing immunity to stray magnetic fields; and the high-performance ZSSC4165 sensor signal conditioner for dual resistive bridges with SENT or I2C output being demonstrated in an automotive pressure sensor application.

Wireless power demonstrations include IDT's Wireless PowerShare™ technology, enabling consumers to charge one mobile device from another mobile device; and IDT's interactive, wireless charging simulation for in-car applications.

"IDT's continued commitment to grow its automotive solutions portfolio makes this event important for us," said Mario Montana, vice president and corporate general manager of IDT's Automotive and Industrial Group. "We're excited to demonstrate advanced solutions that enable our customers to differentiate their end products while enhancing the end user experience, and encourage customers to stop by or setup private meetings with us to learn more."

Nearly 300 exhibitors and over 40,000 visitors are expected to participate in this tradeshow. Attendees who would like to request a private meeting should contact IDT.

