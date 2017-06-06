NEW YORK, NY and BANGKOK, THAILAND -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) today announced the addition of PTT Public Company Limited (PTT), Thailand's leading energy company, as the latest investor in its Nexus strategic partner network. PTT joins Southern Company, National Grid plc, Xcel Energy Inc., AGL, Avista Corp., Fortis Inc., Ameren Corp., Great Plains Energy Inc., Madison Gas and Electric Co., and TEPCO as Nexus Partners working collaboratively to identify innovative products, technologies, and business models within the emerging energy economy.

"We are honored to join EIP's Nexus strategic partner network and become part of a global coalition so firmly rooted in effecting transformational change in the energy industry," said PTT President and CEO Tevin Vongvanich. "EIP's global utility network gives us the opportunity to collaborate across national boundaries and to bring the most innovative and beneficial energy solutions to Thailand and South East Asia."

EIP CEO and Managing Partner Hans Kobler commented, "Energy Impact Partners is pleased to add PTT to our Nexus strategic partner network. PTT has led the way for energy innovation in Thailand for over three decades, and its commitment to growth and sustainability is a sign of continued excellence. As the only Thai company listed among Fortune Global 500 Companies, PTT offers EIP and our portfolio companies unique leverage in the region. Their insights will help build the global energy infrastructure of tomorrow."

EIP is an investment firm that strategically invests in innovative technologies, services, and products throughout the electricity supply chain from generation to consumption. The firm's most recent investments include CIMCON Lighting, a provider of smart city lighting, communications and management solutions; and Arcadia Power, developer of a software system that helps utility customers offset energy consumption with renewable energy inside an advanced billing platform.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners is a collaborative strategic investment firm that invests in companies optimizing energy consumption and improving sustainable energy generation. Through close collaboration with its strategic investor base, EIP seeks to bring the best companies, buying power and vision in the industry to bear on the emerging energy landscape. EIP's partners include Southern Company, National Grid, Xcel Energy, Ameren, Great Plains Energy, Fortis Inc., AGL, Avista Corp., Madison Gas and Electric Co. TEPCO, and PTT. For more information, visit http://www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About PTT Public Company Limited

PTT Public Company Limited operates through investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures, and associates (PTT Group), which are engaged in upstream and downstream petroleum, coal, power and infrastructure businesses. To learn more, visit http://www.pttplc.com/en/pages/home.aspx.

