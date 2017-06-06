HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, announced Gold Sponsorship of the HR Tech World inaugural show in the United States. The event is taking place June 14-15 at the Fort Mason Center in San Francisco, Calif.

The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing (TRM) Platform leverages the best practices of e-commerce and customer relationship management to create a unique and hyper-personalized experience enabling phenomenal people to find their dream job and organizations to find top talent. As a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at HR Tech World San Francisco, Phenom People will demonstrate some of the latest platform features including the Phenom Talent Clipper, in-depth talent analytics capabilities and recruiting bots.

"We are excited to be an exhibitor and Gold Sponsor at HR Tech World San Francisco this year," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "Well-known as a global event focused on the future of work, HR Tech World is a place where some of the brightest and most innovative minds in HR tech gather to share transformative ideas. We are thrilled to be a part of the event and to show the huge advancements we are making in the HR tech space."

HR Tech World is recognized globally as the leading event on the future of work. The growing community that surrounds the event influences over 40 million employees globally. No other community has such a powerful impact on shaping the future of work through technology.

Phenom People will be exhibiting at Booth No. 108. For more information on the event, please visit https://www.hrtechcongress.com/sanfrancisco.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experience. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent. Phenom People helps some of the largest brands in the world attract phenomenal talent including AMN Healthcare, Citrix, Deloitte, General Motors, Hershey, Informatica and IPG Media.

To learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing, please visit www.phenompeople.com.