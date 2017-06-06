CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Wepow, providing mobile and video interviewing solutions that improve hiring outcomes, today shared details about the company's participation in the upcoming Women in Technology International (WITI) Summit taking place June 11-13 in San Jose, Calif.

On Wednesday, June 13, Wepow CEO Imo Udom will participate in a panel discussion titled "The Future of Interviewing is Now -- and It's on Video." Moderated by recruiting technology industry insider and Talent Function CEO Elaine Orler, the session will also include Danelle DiLibero, director of Talent Acquisition for OnDeck and Olivia Ruiz, Talent Acquisition for Zillow. Through their discussion, the panelists will explore how video improves the interviewing process, making it more efficient and more effective for recruiters as well as candidates. Drawing on their unique professional experiences and offering real-life insights, the panel will consider how top employers are using video interviewing to hire women in technology and what these candidates can do in preparation.

In addition, Wepow will support the Summit's Women in Technology Career Fair being held Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. PDT. The Career Fair session will leverage the Wepow platform to help both active and passive candidates sharpen their video interviewing skills and get ready for today's job market. Those who complete the video interviews can have their responses shared with employers who participate in the Career Fair. Conference attendees also have the option to record their experiences in engineering and technology to promote involvement and motivate younger women interested in these industries. Video interviews will be conducted at the Wepow booth on the expo floor.

Udom shared, "Wepow is excited to be a part of the WITI Summit, offering industry insights and giving attendees a competitive edge with access to our video interviewing platform. Interviewing is a critical step in hiring, especially for tech jobs, and it's important that everyone involved understands how video can help candidates and recruiters throughout the process."

Launched by WITI, the premiere international organization empowering women in business and technology to attain their professional goals and dreams, the annual Summit is now in its 23rd year. For the full event schedule and information about registration, visit https://www.witi.com/conferences/2017/summit.

About Wepow

Wepow connects recruiters, job candidates and employers through easy-to-use mobile and video interviewing solutions. Hundreds of organizations rely on Wepow's video and communications platform to improve recruiter productivity, deliver engaging candidate experiences and make the right hires. As a result, organizations regain time, reduce costs and recruit effectively. Connect with us today at www.wepow.com.