Digital Foodie and Rimi Baltics Have Established a Partnership and Launched an Online Grocery Service in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia

HELSINKI, June 6, 2017

Digital Foodie, creator of the award winning Connected Commerce platform, and Rimi Baltic, a grocery retail chain with 263 stores operating in Baltic countries, have established a partnership. Rimi has launched online grocery service in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia using Foodie's platform to provide their customers a convenient and personalized shopping planning tool in web and mobile environments.

To build strong customer connections Rimi Baltic has deployed Digital Foodie's platform including a fully customizable and personalized storefont. Foodie Store enables Rimi's customers to use the service anywhere and anytime on the web as well as on iPhone and Android devices as native applications. The service also includes a seamless connection to Rimi's real time inventory and MyRimi loyalty program, enabling customers sign in with their loyalty card and receive and redeem special offers and hence save money.



For shopping inspiration Rimi uses Foodie Recipes that provide customers with behaviorally personalized food and recipe suggestions that are seamlessly linked to products available in the selected store. Customers are able to view the available range of products in the chosen store and share favourite products and recipes with their friends. Customers can easily create shopping lists based on promotions, store inventory or one of the inspiring recipes and instantly share the shopping lists with their peers. The new service will help time poor consumers to plan their purchases on the go and save time.



"The grocery retail industry is undergoing a major transformation from brick and mortar to online. Time poor consumers demand convenience anytime, anywhere. Millennials and digital natives mature and gain purchasing power putting more pressure on the grocers to provide great online experiences. Mobile is a vital channel for customer communication. We are proud to be powering Rimi's online offering strengthening us as the leading platform provider for online retail services and also helping all our customers in building stronger online services. We believe that with the new service, Rimi can expand its reach and increase sales significantly," explains Kalle Koutajoki, CEO of Digital Foodie.



"We wanted to extend our loyalty program to mobile and provide our customers with an easy and hassle free way to find best deals available in our stores using the devices everyone carries in their pockets. We evaluated different options and were convinced that Foodie's technology was a good match for us," says Gundega Martinsone, Retail Business Development Director at Rimi Baltic.



Rimi's new online service is available now on web at app.rimi.lv, app.rimi.lt and app.rimi.ee, and on the mobile for Android and iPhone in corresponding app stores.



About Rimi Baltic (http://www.rimibaltic.com/ )

Rimi Baltic is one of the leading retailers in Baltic States and is operating three chains appreciated by customers - Rimi supermarkets, Rimi hypermarkets and hard discount shops Supernetto and Säästumarket. The company Rimi Baltic was established as a joint venture between ICA and Kesko Livs in January 2005. Starting from 2006 Rimi Baltic is subsidiary company of ICA AB.



About Digital Foodie (http://www.digitalfoodie.com )

Digital Foodie provides a fully customizable connected commerce platform used by major retailers and brands. Commerce functionality includes applications that empower people to shop online, consume smarter and save time. Foodie delivers highly personalized product recommendations that make everyday shopping easy and fun. For retailers, the platform provides all the fulfillment and order management tools needed to run modern on-demand operations including click and collect service and home deliveries. The platform is currently available on web, iPad, iPhone, Android and WindowsPhone. Digital Foodie operates in North America and Europe.

Media contacts:

Digital Foodie

Kalle Koutajoki, CEO

kalle.koutajoki@digitalfoodie.com

+358-40-701-2397



Rimi Baltic

Gundega Martinsone, Retail Business Development Director

gundega.martinsone@rimibaltic.com

+371-2-933-7339

