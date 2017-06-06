Renaud Laplanche Joins LendIt's Lang Di Fintech Conference 2017 as Keynote Speaker

Upgrade CEO and Former Lending Club CEO to Headline at China's Largest Fintech Conference in Shanghai on July 15-16, 2017

NEW YORK, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --LendIt, the world's largest lending and fintech conference series, today announced that Renaud Laplanche will join the keynote speaker roster for Lang Di Fintech 2017, LendIt's Chinese conference. Lang Di Fintech, the largest fintech conference in China, marks Laplanche's first public speaking role since founding Upgrade.

Renaud Laplanche is a pioneer in the fintech industry. He launched Lending Club in 2006 and led the company for a decade, including a successful IPO in 2014, and built Lending Club into the largest online lending platform in the United States. Laplanche founded Upgrade last summer, a consumer credit platform that he describes as "online lending 2.0." Laplanche's keynote speech will focus on the concept of online lending 2.0, including how new technologies such as blockchain are increasingly incorporated into a Fintech company's technology architecture.

"We are excited to add Renaud Laplanche to LendIt's impressive lineup of keynote speakers for Lang Di Fintech," saidBo Brustkern, co-founder and chairman of Lang Di Fintech. "The high caliber of Western Fintech executives speaking at and attending Lang Di Fintech underscores the strong interest in China's fast growing fintech industry."

"I look forward to speaking at the Lang Di Fintech conference, and exchanging ideas with the technology, business and government leaders of China," said Renaud Laplanche, Co-founder & CEO of Upgrade. "LendIt is a special conference for me as I often gave the opening keynote at LendIt conferences in the USA and I have always been impressed by the high quality of their events and the participants."

Laplanche joins another prominent keynote speaker, Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador tothe People's Republic of China. Additional speakers include senior representatives from international banks, leading technology innovators, venture capitalists, regulators, government officials and the media.

Now in its second year,Lang Di2017 expects over 2,000 delegates, making it the largest annual gathering of fintech leaders inChina. For two days, 300 speakers from five continents will focus on the intersection of technology and financial services inAsia, specifically addressing artificial intelligence, machine learning, identity verification through biometrics, the blockchain's impact on capital markets, the emergence of insurtech, financial inclusion, financial wellness, wealth management for the mass affluent, innovation in real estate technology, applying alternative data to credit underwriting and decisioning, the emergence of digital banking, and fintech cooperation with banks.

LendIt's mission is to connect every major platform, investor and service provider in the fintech industry worldwide. Founded in 2013, LendIt has grown to become the leading lending and fintech conference in the US,EuropeandAsia.

For more information, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visitwww.lendit.com/china.

