sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,415 Euro		-0,06
-12,63 %
WKN: A2ASGU ISIN: CA3197021064 Ticker-Symbol: 18P 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,394
0,423
13:07
0,41
0,43
10:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST COBALT CORP
FIRST COBALT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST COBALT CORP0,415-12,63 %