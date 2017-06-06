TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- First Cobalt Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCC)(OTCQB: FTSSF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce President and CEO Trent Mell will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7th at 2:30PM PT (5:30pm ET) in Los Angeles, California.

Mr. Mell will be giving an overview of the Company, as well as an update on the Company's activities to date. The presentation will be a live webcast, which is available here (http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro12/fcc.v) or can be accessed via our website at www.firstcobalt.com.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt is focused on building a diversified global portfolio of assets that are highly leveraged to the cobalt market. The Company's current assets include options in Canada for the former producing Keeley-Frontier mine, a high-grade mine that produced over 3.3 million pounds of cobalt and 19.1 million ounces of silver from 301,000 tonnes of ore, as well as a joint venture on a fully permitted cobalt refinery in Cobalt, Ontario. The Company also has interests in seven prospective copper-cobalt properties covering 190 square kilometres in the Democratic Republic of the Congo all with known surface mineralization.

