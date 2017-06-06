BOLTON, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. ("Titanium" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TTR) announced today its intention to implement a share purchase plan (the "Plan") for eligible employees and Titanium's eligible truck owner operators (collectively, "Participants") pending shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting on June 13, 2017. The Plan will allow Participants who enroll in the Plan to acquire common shares of the Company ("Shares") and to receive a matching Share for every Share purchased under the Plan.

Mr. Ted Daniel, CEO of Titanium commented: "The goal of our share purchase plan is to encourage an ownership interest in the operation, growth and development of our Company by all of our truck drivers and staff. Companies with employee share purchase plans have demonstrated superior profitability and lower employee turnover rates, two very important considerations, especially once truck transportation capacity begins to tighten in the industry. As the only Canadian trucking company with a share purchase plan like ours, we believe this will further differentiate Titanium from its competitors."

The Plan, which was approved by the Board of Directors on May 4, 2017 and conditionally approved by the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on May 8, 2017, will allow Participants who have enrolled in the Plan to contribute up to 5% of their compensation towards the Plan in each pay period. Participants will include Titanium's approximately 500 employees and independent truck owner operators, but exclude insiders of the Company. Contributions under the Plan will be used to purchase Shares from treasury based on a 20 day volume weighted trading price on the TSXV. The Company matched portion will be subject to a three year vesting period in the case of employees, or a three year deferred matching period in the case of independent contractors. The Plan will be administered by Solium Capital Inc.

The Plan is subject to shareholder approval at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for June 13, 2017. Subject to such approval, the Company expects that the Plan will be fully implemented by September 2017. A summary and full copy of the Plan is included in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 5, 2017 which can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 400 power units, over 1,300 trailers and approximately 500 employees and independent truck owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed eight asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for eight consecutive years.

