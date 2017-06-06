Metsä Board Corporation Stock Exchange Release 6 June 2017 at 2 pm EEST



M.Sc. (Tech.) Harri Pihlajaniemi has been appointed Metsä Board Corporation's, a part of Metsä Group, SVP, Production, and a member of the Corporate Management Team latest as of 6 September 2017. He moves to Metsä Board from Stora Enso, where he has held several production related managerial positions since 2004.



D.Sc. (Tech.) Ari Kiviranta, who has been in charge for Metsä Board's production and technology, will become responsible for research, product development, technology and business development. Kiviranta continues to be in charge also for Metsä Board's production until Pihlajaniemi starts in his new position.



M.Sc. (Tech.) Sari Pajari has been appointed Metsä Board's SVP, Marketing and Sales with immediate effect. She was earlier responsible for business development. Seppo Puotinen, who has been in charge for Metsä Board's marketing and sales since 2015, leaves the company.



"Efficient production and its continuous development is an important competitive advantage for Metsä Board. Thanks to the appointments announced today we will further strengthen our production and development resources. The most essential target for the new top marketing and sales management is to continue profitable sales growth exceeding the underlying market growth", says Metsä Board's CEO Mika Joukio.



Metsä Board's Corporate Management Team consists of CEO Mika Joukio, CFO Jussi Noponen, SVP, Marketing and Sales Sari Pajari, SVP, Production Harri Pihlajaniemi (latest as of 6 September 2017), SVP, Development Ari Kiviranta and SVP, Human Resources Susanna Tainio.



Metsä Board is a leading European producer of premium fresh fibre paperboards including folding boxboards, food service boards and white kraftliners. Our lightweight paperboards are developed to provide better, safer and more sustainable solutions for consumer goods as well as retail-ready and food service applications. We work together with our customers on a global scale to innovate solutions for better consumer experiences with less environmental impact. The pure fresh fibres Metsä Board uses are a renewable resource, traceable to origin in sustainably managed northern forests.



The global sales network of Metsä Board supports customers worldwide, including brand owners, retailers, converters and merchants. In 2016, the company's sales totalled EUR 1.7 billion, and it has approximately 2,500 employees. Metsä Board, part of Metsä Group, is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.