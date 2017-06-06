

For filings with the FCA include the annex



For filings with issuer exclude the annex



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



+---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Verona Pharma plc | |of existing shares to which voting rights are| | |attached: (ii) | | +---------------------------------------------+--------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting| | |rights are attached | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect| | |to qualifying financial instruments | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +----------------------------------------------------------------------+-------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+-------------------------------+-------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Aisling Capital Management LP | |the | | |notification obligation: (iii) | Aisling Capital IV LP | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | Aisling Capital IV LP | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 05/19/2017 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 05/26/2017 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Upward crossing of 3% threshold | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |of |to the triggering |transaction | |shares |transaction | | | +---------+-----------+---------+------------------+---------------+ | |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting | |if possible |of |of |of shares|rights |rights (x) | |using |Shares |Voting +---------+---------+--------+------+--------+ |the ISIN | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect|Direct|Indirect| |CODE | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+--------+ |Ordinary | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |ISIN | | | | | | | | |GB00B06GSH43| | | | | | | | | | | |1,474,688|1,474,688| |1.41% | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |ADS | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |ISIN | | | | | | | | |US9250501064| | | | | | | | | | | |2,074,080|2,074,080| |1.98% | | +------------+---------+-----------+---------+---------+--------+------+--------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +--------------+----------+-------------------+-------------------+-------------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx) | | | | |(xviii) | | | | | | | | | | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+------+



+-------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+ |3,548,768 |3.38% | +-----------------------------------+-------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



Aisling Capital IV LP (which holds 3,548,768 shares in the Company (3.38%)) is managed by Aisling Capital Management LP.



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | | | |13. Additional information: | | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Robert Wenzel | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| 212-651-6374 | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FCA not the issuer



Annex: Notification of major interests in share (xxii)



| | |A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification | |obligation | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Full name | | | | Aisling Capital IV LP | |(including legal form of legal | | |entities) | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Contact address | 888 7(th) Avenue, 12(th) floor | | | | |(registered office for legal | New York, NY 10106 | |entities) | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Phone number & email |212-651-6380 / rwenzel@aislingcapital.com| +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Other useful information | | | | | |(at least legal representative for | | |legal persons) | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Full name | | | | | | | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Contact address | | | | | | | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Phone number & email | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Other useful information | | | | | |(e.g. functional relationship with | | |the person or legal entity subject | | |to the notification obligation) | | +------------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Additional information | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FCA website.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Verona Pharma plc via GlobeNewswire



BYW2KH8R50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX