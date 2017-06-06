

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's industrial production grew for the fifth successive month in April, and at an accelerated pace, the National Statistics Office reported Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced a working-day-adjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in April, well above the 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month.



Among main industrial groups, production of intermediate goods surged 13.8 percent annually in April, followed by energy production with an increase of 8.8 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production rebounded 2.8 percent from March, when it dropped by 3.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX