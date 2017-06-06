Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2017) - ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSXV: ERA) (FSE: ELM) (OTCQB: ECORF ) (the "Company" or "Elcora"), is pleased to announce that the Company is working closely with several Lithium-ion battery manufacturers. Elcora has provided multiple kilograms of its purified, spheronized graphite anode powder to prospective customers. The graphite powder will be tested in full Li-ion batteries to evaluate the performance of Elcora's material. Cells are undergoing a variety of tests to potentially measure: i) capacity, ii) rate/power capability, iii) cycle life, iv) coulombic efficiency, v) voltage slip and vi) voltage stability.

All battery manufacturers have a unique process for making Li-ion cells. They use similar, but sufficiently different, methodologies.

For example, each manufacturer will have a distinctive way to perform the slurry mixing, coating, calendaring, cell build and type of cell format. Manufacturers also use comparable, but different, raw materials. For example, they will use graphite anode powder, cathode powder, electrolyte formulation(s), binder, conductivity promoters and electrode foil. Furthermore, a single manufacturer may produce several different cells for various applications (e.g. high energy density, high power, high cycle life). Hence, the best way for manufacturers to test the appropriateness of a material is to allow them to use the material in their unique, highly-evolved, process.

"Given these unique and highly-evolved processes, Elcora's advantage is having the in-house technical ability with the soon to be completed battery lab and the addition of Dr. Shane Beattie to the Elcora team to oversee and perform these tests." states Troy Grant, CEO of Elcora.

To this end Elcora has engaged with multiple battery manufacturers to evaluate its El-I-C6 anode graphite powder. Once testing is completed the battery manufacturers have agreed to share testing data and provide feedback. This data will further expand Elcora's database on the commercial performance of its anode powder, and will provide valuable customer intel.

To date Elcora has generated quality data from 18650 cells using both Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) and Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) cathodes. The data shows that Elcora's graphite anode power is suitable in both high power and high energy density applications.

About Elcora Advanced Materials

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated graphite & graphene company that mines, processes, refines, and produces both graphite & graphene and end user graphite & graphene applications. As part of the vertical integration strategy, Elcora has secured high-grade graphite and graphene precursor graphite from its interest in the operation of the Ragedara mine in Sri Lanka which is already in production. Elcora has developed a unique low cost-effective process to make high quality graphite, graphite products and graphene that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for graphite and graphene vertical integration.

For further information please visit the company's website at http://www.elcoracorp.com

For further information please contact: Troy Grant, Director, President & CEO, Elcora Advanced Materials Corp., T: +1 902 802-8847 F: +1 902 446-2001.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock Exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and reserves, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Elcora, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Elcora's expectations are exploration risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Elcora with securities regulators.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the filing statement prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.