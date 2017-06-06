

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) announced the company's total module shipments in 2017 are now expected to be in the range of 6.0 to 6.5 GW, as compared to 6.5 GW to 7.0 GW previously. The module shipment recognized in revenue and the total annual revenue may also be lower than its previous guidance. The company continues to expect it will connect approximately 1 GW to 1.2 GW of new solar projects globally in 2017.



For the second quarter of 2017, the company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of approximately 1,530 MW to 1,580 MW. Total revenue for the second quarter of 2017 is expected to be in the range of $615 million to $635 million.



