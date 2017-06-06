In the period 29 May 2017 to 2 June 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 8.0 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 51.5 million were bought back, equivalent to 17.2% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 22:





Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 29 May 2017 29,268 57.05 1,669,739 30 May 2017 30,487 57.49 1,752,698 31 May 2017 29,268 57.32 1,677,642 1 June 2017 26,829 57.50 1,542,668 2 June 2017 24,390 57.43 1,400,718 Accumulated during the period 140,242 57.35 8,043,464 Accumulated under the share 897,551 57.41 51,526,195 buyback programme





Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,555,351 own shares, equivalent to 2.15% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





29 May 2017 30 May 2017 31 May 2017 01 June 2017 02 June 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 29.268 57,05 17.987 57,49 26.141 57,32 24.249 57,50 18.887 57,41 TRQX 0 188 57,00 668 57,00 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 12.312 57,50 2.381 57,42 2.580 57,50 5.503 57,50 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 78 57,00 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 29.268 57,05 30.487 57,49 29.268 57,32 26.829 57,50 24.390 57,43 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----







29 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,05 ---------------------------------------------- 12.000 57,05 XCSE 20170529 16:41:06.268312 17.268 57,05 XCSE 20170529 16:42:23.861312





30 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 30.487 57,49 ---------------------------------------------- 188 57,00 TRQX 20170530 11:30:24.132000 794 57,50 BATE 20170530 15:40:24.790000 1.706 57,50 BATE 20170530 15:40:24.790000 894 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:09:15.786000 1.606 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:09:15.786000 394 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:21:05.008000 1.000 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:21:05.008000 398 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:21:05.008000 708 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:21:05.008000 284 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:52:12.404000 1.000 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:52:12.404000 439 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:52:12.404000 777 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:52:12.404000 1.223 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:52:16.843000 500 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:52:16.843000 100 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:52:16.843000 489 57,50 BATE 20170530 16:52:16.843000 17.987 57,49 XCSE 20170530 17:35:10.092318





31 May 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 29.268 57,32 ---------------------------------------------- 1.503 57,00 XCSE 20170531 11:39:33.879000 52 57,00 CHIX 20170531 13:30:00.056000 160 57,00 TRQX 20170531 13:30:00.056000 26 57,00 CHIX 20170531 13:30:00.056000 80 57,00 TRQX 20170531 13:30:00.056000 497 57,00 XCSE 20170531 13:36:17.700000 187 57,00 BATE 20170531 13:36:27.450000 143 57,00 TRQX 20170531 13:36:27.705000 67 57,00 BATE 20170531 13:36:27.705000 71 57,00 TRQX 20170531 13:36:27.705000 127 57,00 BATE 20170531 13:36:27.705000 258 57,00 XCSE 20170531 14:07:07.085000 143 57,00 TRQX 20170531 14:13:22.020000 44 57,00 TRQX 20170531 14:13:22.020000 822 57,50 BATE 20170531 15:30:36.977000 1.178 57,50 BATE 20170531 15:30:36.977000 847 57,00 XCSE 20170531 15:39:46.267000 153 57,00 XCSE 20170531 15:39:46.267000 27 57,00 TRQX 20170531 15:46:03.021000 2.443 57,50 XCSE 20170531 16:44:34.917000 3.172 57,50 XCSE 20170531 16:44:34.917000 17.268 57,32 XCSE 20170531 16:46:20.013365





01 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 26.829 57,50 ---------------------------------------------- 290 57,50 BATE 20170601 9:57:01.019000 100 57,50 BATE 20170601 10:01:16.987000 190 57,50 BATE 20170601 10:13:52.182000 424 57,50 XCSE 20170601 10:43:26.483000 706 57,50 XCSE 20170601 10:59:26.173000 290 57,50 XCSE 20170601 10:59:34.748000 15 57,50 XCSE 20170601 15:15:28.967000 2.485 57,50 XCSE 20170601 15:15:28.967000 15 57,50 XCSE 20170601 16:06:42.477000 16 57,50 XCSE 20170601 16:06:42.477000 3.969 57,50 XCSE 20170601 16:06:42.477000 500 57,50 XCSE 20170601 16:18:08.786000 1.349 57,50 BATE 20170601 16:47:58.161000 651 57,50 BATE 20170601 16:47:58.161000 15.829 57,50 XCSE 20170601 16:51:24.994746





02 June 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 24.390 57,43 ---------------------------------------------- 1.497 57,00 XCSE 20170602 10:14:08.013000 589 57,50 XCSE 20170602 13:52:05.343000 2.411 57,50 XCSE 20170602 13:52:05.343000 260 57,50 BATE 20170602 16:48:37.149000 2.000 57,50 BATE 20170602 16:48:37.149000 546 57,50 BATE 20170602 16:48:37.149000 1.000 57,50 BATE 20170602 16:48:37.149000 200 57,50 BATE 20170602 16:48:37.149000 1.497 57,50 BATE 20170602 16:48:37.149000 14.390 57,43 XCSE 20170602 16:57:56.608172



