

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved two-month ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. The new two-month dose is expected to be available in mid-June.



The company said the approval expands ARISTADA's product offerings to include once-monthly, once-every-six-weeks and once-every-two-months dosing durations.



ARISTADA is an injectable atypical antipsychotic with one-month, six-week and two-month dosing options for the treatment of schizophrenia. Once in the body, ARISTADA converts to aripiprazole.



ARISTADA is now FDA-approved in four doses and three dosing duration options and can be initiated at any dose or interval, offering an unprecedented range of flexibility to patients and healthcare providers.



Schizophrenia is a chronic, severe and disabling brain disorder. The disease is marked by positive symptoms and negative symptoms, as well as by disorganized thinking.



Long-acting injectable medications, like ARISTADA, eliminate the burden of taking an oral antipsychotic medicine on a daily basis. The newly approved two-month ARISTADA gives people living with schizophrenia an option to treat their symptoms with only six injections per year.



