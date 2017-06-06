Companies to Co-Market ThawSTAR Therapeutic Cell Thawing Systems with AT-Closed Vials for a Wide Range of Applications

Aseptic Technologies, developer of the AT-Closed Vials, the first ready-to-fill container for biotherapeutic fill and finish processing, and MedCision, LLC, the world leader in next-generation automated cell thawing for advanced therapies, today announced a collaboration to expand the integration of Aseptic's AT-Closed Vials (1-50 ml) for sample storage with specially designed versions of MedCision's ThawSTAR therapeutic cell thawing system. The companies will co-market the solutions to help customers remove variability and protect the cell thawing process while optimizing cell efficacy.

The cell thawing process is vital for preclinical and clinical biologics handling, and is now widely recognized to be one of the most crucial processes in cell therapy. The ThawSTAR Automated Cell Thawing System is a first-of-its-kind, digitally enabled, automated instrument created to de-risk thawing of live cell therapeutics. AT-Closed Vials are an aseptic fill and finish solution designed to minimize contamination risks while simplifying the process of sample storage, ensuring uncompromised container closure integrity, even at cryogenic temperature.

Samuel Kent, MedCision's Chief Commercial Officer, commented: "Aseptic Technologies provides innovative and user-oriented state-of-the-art products and adheres to the highest standards in the pharmaceutical industry, making the company a great partner for MedCision. We have already begun to put our synergies to work through our partnership with Athersys, which will use this joint solution to de-risk the cell thawing process and optimize cell efficacy for their clinical trials."

Jean-Sébastien Parisse, Head of Sales Department for Aseptic Technologies commented: "We are excited to collaborate with MedCision, the leader in automated thawing. Our focus for this partnership is on enabling our joint customers to better standardize automation of the vital fill and finish, storage, and thawing stages of advanced therapies and other biologics."

About Aseptic Technologies

Aseptic Technologies S.A. improves the quality of aseptic operations by providing innovative and user-oriented equipment, devices and services to the pharmaceutical industry. To that aim, Aseptic Technologies has elected to reinvestigate the asepsis from basic scientific concepts and to offer state-of-the-art filling technologies, equipment and devices to help the pharmaceutical industry meeting the highest requirements and standards. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Gembloux, Belgium with an additional US contact point office in Raleigh, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.aseptictech.com or www.linkedin.com/company/aseptictechnologies.

About MedCision

MedCision is the world leader in next-generation automated cell thawing for advanced therapies. The company develops and commercializes technologies that automate and standardize vital preclinical and clinical biologics handling for critical post-manufacturing processes. MedCision's digitally enabled ThawSTAR® Automated Cell Thawing Systems are designed to replace uncontrolled and highly variable manual methods, de-risking the therapeutic cell thawing process and optimizing cell efficacy. An industry first, ThawSTAR systems optimize cell thawing using a customizable algorithm for each unique cell therapy product and protocol. These systems, combined with MedCision's ultra-low temperature cold storage and transport solutions, advance near-patient drug management by providing controlled and scalable processing of temperature-sensitive biotherapeutic products. For more information please visit www.medcision.com or www.medcision.com/blog/.

