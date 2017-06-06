Global Aerospace and Defense Composite Ducting Market Expected to Reach $774 Million in 2022, Low-pressure Applications Dominate the Market, as per a New Report from Stratview Research

DETROIT, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, Military Aircraft, and Others), by Pressure Type (Low Pressure and High Pressure), By Reinforcement Type (Glass Composites, Carbon Composites, and Other Composites), by Matrix Type (Epoxy Composites, Phenolic Composites, Thermoplastic Composites, and Other Composites), by Application Type (ECS, APU, Avionics Ventilation, and Others), by Manufacturing Process (Mandrel Layup, Rotation Molding, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160831/402975LOGO )



This strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the composite ducting market in the global aerospace & defense industry over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Composite Ducting Market in the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aerospace & defense composite ducting market offers a healthy growth opportunity during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $774 million in 2022. The author of the report stated that increasing production rate of major aircraft programs, such as A320 family, A350XWB, B737, and B787; upcoming aircraft and introduction of variants of the existing aircraft platforms, such as C919, MC-21, B737 Max, and A320neo; continuous shift from metal ducts to composite ducts to achieve higher fuel efficiency; advancement in the ducting technology; and growing aircraft fleet size are the major growth drivers of the global aerospace & defense composite ducting market.

The research's findings suggest that commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the global aerospace & defense composite ducting market during the forecast period. The aircraft segment is also expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years, driven by increasing production rate of key aircraft programs, such as B737, A320, B787, and A350, and continuous shift from metal ducts to composite ducts in both low-pressure and high-pressure applications.

In terms of reinforcement type, glass fiber is the most widely used in the global aerospace & defense composite ducting market and is expected to remain the largest reinforcement type over the next five years as well. The fiber type is highly preferred in low-pressure applications, such as cabin air recirculation and cabin sidewall riser, as it offers good mechanical performance at a relatively low cost. However, ducting with carbon fiber is likely to witness the fastest growth over the next five years.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest market for composite ducting over the next five years. This region is the manufacturing hub of the advanced composites industry with the presence of several large to small part fabricators and prepreggers, and raw material suppliers. Boeing, Bombardier, and Lockheed Martin are the major aircraft manufacturers in North America.However, Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by demand for composite ducting in upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as Comac C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ.

The key composite ducting manufacturers for the aerospace & defense industry are Senior Aerospace, Triumph Group, ITT Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Arrowhead Products, AIM Aerospace, and Stelia North America.New product development, long-term contracts, and collaboration with OEMs are the major strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Click Here and Register for Free Sample on the Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies composite ducting market in the global aerospace & defense industry and has segmented the market in seven ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the seven ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Marketby Aircraft Type:

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Pressure Type:

Low Pressure

High Pressure

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Application Type:

Environment Control System (ECS)

Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

Avionic Ventilation

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Reinforcement Type:

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Other Fiber Composites

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Matrix Type:

Epoxy Composites

Phenolic Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

Other Composites

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Manufacturing Process Type:

Mandrel Layup Process

Rotational Molding

Others

Global Aerospace & Defense Composite Ducting Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Global Aerospace & Defense Ducting Market by Aircraft Type, by Application, by Pressure Type, by Material Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021

Global Aerospace & Defense Fluid Conveyance Systems Market by Aircraft Type, by Application, by Product Type, by Material Type,and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2016 - 2021

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries, Contact:

Ritesh Gandecha

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176



Feel free to drop an enquiry with us in the below page and our team will get back to you very soon:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/contact.html