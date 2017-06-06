

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) reported further evidence that Tagrisso (osimertinib) showed clinical activity in those patients with disease progression to central nervous system metastases. In a further analysis of the Phase III AURA3 trial, osimertinib 80mg tablets once-daily demonstrated a median time without disease worsening or death of 11.7 months in patients with EGFR T790M mutation-positive advanced NSCLC with ?1 measurable and/or non-measurable central nervous system metastases on baseline brain scan. Standard platinum-based doublet chemotherapy demonstrated a PFS of 5.6 months in the same patient population.



In March 2017, the US FDA granted full approval for Tagrisso 80mg once-daily tablets for the treatment of patients with metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC, as detected by an FDA-approved test, whose disease has progressed on or after an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy.



