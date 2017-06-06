

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales growth accelerated for the second straight month in April, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade, climbed 6.5 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 6.1 percent gain in March. Sales have been rising since August last year.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco in specialized stores advanced 6.7 percent annually in April, while those of automotive fuel dropped by 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales went up 0.3 percent in April.



