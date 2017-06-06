

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram has agreed to acquire U.S.-based LED Engin Inc. in San Jose, California. The company has about 30 employees and annual sales of around US$10 million.



LED Engin specializes in ultra-bright, ultra-compact solid state lighting solutions for variety of specialty markets including entertainment lighting, ultraviolet, horticulture, tunable white and medical lighting applications. Its products mainly incorporate LED chips from Osram Opto Semiconductors.



LED Engin will be integrated into the professional and industrial applications section of the SP business unit. LED Engin products are used in applications where powerful, compact LED light sources or special customized LEDs are required, for example to light restaurants, shops, museums, and galleries.



