Global Prefilled Syringes Market, Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

Prefilled syringes have currently emerged as one of the fastest growing choices for unit dose medication since the pharmaceutical industry attempts to explore modern and more convenient drug delivery methods for application. With the evolution of prefilled syringes, pharmaceutical companies are able to efficiently minimize the drug waste and increase product life span, while the patients are able to self-administer injectable drugs at their homes instead of hospitals. Prefilled syringes represent one of the fastest emergent segment among the injectable drug delivery devices market. The primarily factors associated with the use of prefilled syringes are ease of administration, condensed risk of cross contamination, a reduced amount of overfill and ease of treatment.

This research study includes an extensive analysis of the prefilled syringes market, by product type, material, design and geographical regions, allowing the researcher to develop a comprehensive outlook of the market. The two major segments described in the study are glass-based and plastic-based prefilled syringes. Each of these segments has been analyzed on the basis of their current and future market size and market volume, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.

The market report presents a detailed and investigative study of the entire market and provides a comprehensive insight into various forms of developments, trends and key market participants. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this dynamic market, the report also provides a comprehensive section on competitive landscape, market share analysis, competitive benchmarking, and the position of competitors within the global prefilled syringe market.

The report includes the profiles of major players in the market that allows the readers to get an insight into the various industry trends. Some of the leading companies in the market are Gerresheimer AG, Schott AG, Stevanato Group, Baxter International, Inc., Unilife Corporation, Terumo Corporation, West Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vetter pharmaceuticals and Becton Dickinson and Co.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope and Methodology



2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Advantages of Prefilled Syringes over traditional vial & syringe system

2.3 Manufacturing & Packaging Challenges of Prefilled Syringes

2.4 Benefits of prefilled syringes to the drug makers

2.5 Technology Trends in Market

2.6 Legal Requirements and Regulations

2.7 Patent Analysis



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Challenges

3.3 Opportunities



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Key Market Development and Strategies

4.1.1 Mergers and Acquisition

4.1.2 Product Launch & Developments

4.1.3 Partnerships, Collaborations & Joint Ventures

4.1.4 Business Expansions and Contracts

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness



5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Bodies and Associations

5.2 Patent Landscape



6 Global Prefilled Syringes by Type, 2016-2023 (Qualitative)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Conventional Prefilled Syringes

6.3 Safety Prefilled Syringes



7 Global Prefilled Syringes by Design, 2016-2023 (Qualitative)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

7.3 Dual-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

7.4 Customized Prefilled Syringes



8 Global Prefilled Syringes by Material Revenue ($Million) and Volume (Million Units), 2016-2023

8.1 Overview

8.2 Glass Prefilled Syringes

8.3 Plastic Prefilled Syringes



9 Global Prefilled Syringes Market by Region, Revenue ($Million) and Volume (Million Units), 2016-2023



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Baxter International

10.2 Becton Dickinson & Company

10.3 Bristol Myers Squibb

10.4 Eli Lilly

10.5 Gerresheimer

10.6 Medtronic Inc.

10.7 Nipro Corporation

10.8 Pfizer

10.9 SCHOTT AG

10.1 Stevanto Group

10.11 Terumo Corporation

10.12 Unilife Corporation

10.13 Vetter Pharmaceuticals GmBH

10.14 Weigao Group

10.15 West Pharmaceutical Services

10.16 Snapshot of Other Key Players



