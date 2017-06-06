

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The economic calendar is relatively quiet on Tuesday, while the Labor Department's job openings and labor turnover in April is much awaited. The geopolitical tensions around Qatar and its probable impacts on oil prices are much discussed among the traders. Asian shares closed broadly down, while European shares are trading in the red. Initial trading in the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 33 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 4.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 4.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Monday. The Dow slipped 22.25 points or 0.1 percent to 21,184.04, the Nasdaq dipped 10.11 points or 0.2 percent to 6,295.68 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.97 points or 0.1 percent to 2,436.10.



On the economic front, Gallup U.S. Economic Confidence Index for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 5.



The Redbook, a weekly measure of comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores, will be issued at 8.55 am ET. The prior year store sales grew 1.8 percent.



The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for April will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 5.725 million, slightly down from 5.743 million in the previous period.



Treasury's Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities or STRIPS report will be released at 3.00 pm ET.



In the corporate sector, HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Tuesday announced first quarter net profit of $85 million or $0.42 per share compared to loss of $14 million or $0.07 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $127 million. Or $0.63 per share. Net sales for the quarter increased to $1.873 billion from $1.781 billion last year.



In a separate announcement, HD Supply said it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Waterworks Business Unit to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for a purchase price of $2.5 billion in cash.



Microchip Technology Inc. lifted its the range of its prior guidance for net sales and earnings per share for its fiscal first quarter of 2018 ending June 30. The company now expects first-quarter earnings per share to be between 62 cents and 64 cents, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.22 and $1.26. Further, Microchip now expects consolidated net sales to be up 4.5 to 6 percent with a mid-point of up 5.25 percent, compared to previous guidance of up 2 percent to 7 percent, with a midpoint of 4.5 percent.



Synnex Corp. Tuesday announced a definitive agreement to buy Datatec Ltd's Westcon-Comstor Americas business and become a minority shareholder in Datatec's Westcon EMEA and APAC businesses. The deal price consists of $500 million in stock and $100 million in cash at closing. Approximately $115 million of net debt will be assumed and refinanced with the close of the transaction.



J.Crew Group Inc. said it appointed James Brett as chief executive officer. Brett has been serving as President of specialty home furnishing company West Elm. Brett will assume the CEO position this July and will also join the Board of Directors.



Most Asian stocks finished mostly down on Tuesday. Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end a tad higher ahead of exports and inflation data due this week. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 10.47 points or 0.34 percent to 3,102.13, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 145 points or 0.56 percent at 26,007 in late trade.



Japanese shares tumbled. The Nikkei average fell 190.92 points or 0.95 percent to 19,979.90 while the broader Topix index closed 0.84 percent lower at 1,596.44.



Australian shares fell sharply as the Reserve Bank kept interest rates on hold. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 87.40 points or 1.52 percent to 5,667.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 84 points or 1.45 percent at 5,708.10.



European shares are trading in the red. The CAC 40 of France is declining 22.15 points or 0.42 percent. The DAX of Germany is loosing 86.79 points or 0.68 percent. FTSE 100 of England is down 1.36 points or 0.02 percent. Swiss Market Index is falling 78.53 points or 0.87 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone is declining 0.42 percent.



