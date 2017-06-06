NEyTCO Conference 2017 - With Early Years in Mind

LONDON, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The NEyTCO Conference 2017, set to be held on9th June 2017, at the Hallam Conference Centre, 44 Hallam St, Marylebone, London, W1W 6JJ, has been inspired by the writings of Mine Conkbayir. Mine's latest book, Early Childhood and Neuroscience is a practical guide to understanding the complex and challenging subject of neuroscience and its use (and misapplication) in early childhood policy and practice.

Mine Conkbayir battled a number of curved balls from the scientific community who commented that Mine's audience would not understand the science. This attitude ignited an even deeper determination that the book would bring neuroscience and early brain development to the early education and care sector. The success of Mine's writings are based on her intrinsic and substantial knowledge of the science, and her ability to synthesise the available knowledge making it practical and applicable for ECEC professionals.

Special Guest Speaker - Ruby Wax, OBE

Following her hugely successful career with BBC television as an interviewer and comedian, Ruby Wax turned her attention to the study of psychotherapy and neuroscience, graduating from Oxford University in 2013 with a Master's degree in Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy.



Other speakers at the conference include Mine Conkbayir,Laura Henry,Dr Laura Jana,Alice Lewes, Ali McClure, Catriona Nason CEO, NEyTCO and June O'Sullivan CEO MBE, London Early Years Foundation (LEYF)

The day will include, inspiring speakers, exhibitions, workshops and a hot fork buffet lunch for all attendees as well as a raffle in aid of Infant Mental Health Awareness.

Full Pice Tckets:

Attendee,NEyTCO Member- £200 (Inc VAT)"Attendee,Non-Member- £290(Inc VAT)

Exhibitor,NEyTCOMember- £300(Inc VAT)"Exhibitor,Non-member- £450(Inc VAT)

Some of the questions to be discussed and explored at the conference are:

1. Neuroscience: What is it?

2. Why Should Early Childhood Practitioners Know About Neuroscience?

3. Emotional Well-being: How Can We Help to Build Healthy Brains?

4. Children's Language and Communication Development: What Can Neuroscience Tell Us?

5. Beyond Nature Versus Nurture: Is Neuroscience Relevant to the Debate?

Who is this conference for?

Early Years Trainers & Consultants

Early Years professionals

Early Years Leaders

Early Years Teachers

Course Lecturers

New Practitioners

Education Leaders

Policy Makers

Teachers and Leaders in Education

Professionals in Health & Social Care

Local Authority Early Years Teams

Undergraduate and postgraduate students

National Early Years Trainers & Consultants (NEyTCO) is fast becomingthe go-to source of highly trained, professional early years trainers, consultants, and researchers in the education, social and healthcare sectors.

As the first independent national membership body in the UK for the Early Childhood Education and Care sector, NEyTCO's aim is to protect standards, improve quality, and provide accredited and non-accredited training as well as raising the status of early years trainers and consultants.

The basic concepts of early brain development, established over decades of neuroscience and behavioural research, help illustrate why child development -particularly from birth to five years - is a foundation for a prosperous and sustainable society which policy makers can judge to be a priority for funding early intervention and training from conception.

AboutNEyTCO

NEyTCO's aims to:

Accredit members against respected sector-led standards;

Give trainers and consultants a career pathway and access to high-quality professional development;

Draw on academic research to build a quality assured and diverse professional knowledge base;

Develop a code of practice for early years trainers and consultants;

Provide job opportunities and tenders for our members;

Provide members services to buyers in the PVI sectors;

Develop and deliver training for ECEC professionals;

Work in collaboration with agencies, organisations and individuals to further our aims;

Provide speakers for events, exhibitions and conferences.

Provide a voice for our members.

