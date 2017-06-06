PERTH, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Centamin PLC (LSE: CEY) (TSX: CEE)

For immediate release

06 June 2017

Centamin plc ("Centamin" or the "Company")

(LSE:CEY, TSX:CEE)

PDMR Dealing Notice

The Company announces that it has been notified of the following transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs") who have accepted conditional awards granted to them pursuant to the terms of the Company's restricted share plan (the "RSP"). Centamin also notes that certain of the PDMRs disposed of a proportion of their shareholding to cover their respective tax liabilities following the vesting of awards under the Deferred Bonus Share Plan ("DBSP"):

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Opening RSP awards Disposal Total Balance Percentage (position) balance(1) granted on of Shares holding of of shares interest 4 June on 5 June unvested held inc. 2017 2017 RSP awards unvested RSP awards (1) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andrew 2,692,601 440,000 33,333 2,030,000 3,099,268 0.27% Pardey (Director, CEO) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ross 875,000 420,000 N/A 1,295,000 1,295,000 0.11% Jerrard (CFO) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Youssef El- 869,530 72,000 12,777 412,000 928,753 0.08% Raghy (GM Operations) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) Includes unvested awards held under the Company's share plans.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For more information please contact:

Centamin plc Buchanan Andrew Pardey, CEO Bobby Morse Jonathan Stephens, Chief Development Officer + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 info@centamin.com +44 (0) 1534 828700

