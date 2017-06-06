

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) announced it expects total rental revenue for Established Communities for the three months ending June 30, 2017 to increase between 2.5% and 2.6% over the prior year period. In May 2017, total rental revenue growth was 2.5%.



Established Communities are identified by the company as communities where a comparison of operating results from the prior year to the current year is meaningful, as these communities were owned and had Stabilized Operations, as of the beginning of the respective prior year period. Established Communities do not include communities that are currently held for sale or planned for disposition during the current year.



