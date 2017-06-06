

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound pulled away from its early highs against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound continued to be lower against the Japanese yen, hitting a 1-1/2-month low of 141.02.



The pound retreated to 1.2442 against the franc, 0.8719 against the euro and 1.2898 against the greenback, from its early high of 1.2475, session's high of 0.8692 and near a 2-week high of 1.2950, respectively.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 140.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the franc, 1.28 against the greenback and 0.88 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX