POUGHKEEPSIE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- The publisher of Laboratory Economics has just released The U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market: Forecast & Trends 2017-2020. With this special report, you can tap into 150 pages of proprietary market research that reveals critical data and information about key business trends affecting the anatomic pathology market.

The report reveals that the anatomic pathology market (including Pap testing) now represents an estimated $16 billion of revenue with an annual growth rate of 3%. With 10-year historical data and a detailed five-year forecast, all data and trends are fully explained throughout the report.

The U.S. anatomic pathology market faces challenges, including pressure on volume resulting from Medicare bundled payments for outpatient tests and greater utilization management by private payers. "However, the introduction of new higher-priced pharmacogenomic tests linked to targeted cancer drugs should more than offset price and volume pressure on routine pathology tests," according to Jondavid Klipp, Publisher of Laboratory Economics.

The report includes:

More than 100 charts and graphs

Industry size and growth rates

Detailed estimates for market subsets like prostate cancer testing, dermatopathology, lymphoma/leukemia and gastrointestinal pathology

Medicare claims data for 40 key pathology codes

Cervical cancer testing trends and pricing data

In-office histology lab trends

Detailed analysis of the digital pathology market

Results from Laboratory Economics Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Lab Trends Surveys from 2007 through 2016

Also featured are profiles on the anatomic pathology companies: Aurora Diagnostics, Bako Integrated Physician Solutions, CellNetix Labs, LabCorp, Miraca Life Sciences, Myriad Genetics, NeoGenomics, OPKO/Bio-Reference Labs, PathGroup, Pathology Reference Laboratory, Poplar Healthcare, ProPath, Quest Diagnostics and Sonic Healthcare USA.

The U.S. Anatomic Pathology Market: Forecast & Trends 2017-2020 is published by Laboratory Economics (www.laboratoryeconomics.com), an independent market research firm focused exclusively on the business of pathology and laboratory medicine.

