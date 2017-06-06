WILSONVILLE, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) today announced that the new third generation FLIR ONE® and FLIR ONE Pro thermal imaging cameras are available for pre-order worldwide with product deliveries starting in late June. Powered by FLIR's Lepton® thermal microcamera core, the FLIR ONE builds upon a legacy of enabling thermal imaging on smartphones. The latest FLIR ONE is FLIR's most affordable smartphone thermal camera while the first edition FLIR ONE Pro is the most advanced FLIR ONE to date.

New Features

Like its predecessors, both new FLIR ONEs come equipped with a thermal and a high-definition visible camera. Using FLIR's patented multispectral dynamic imaging (MSX®) technology, both FLIR ONE models emboss high-fidelity, visible-light details onto the thermal imagery to dramatically improve image quality. The FLIR ONE and FLIR ONE Pro offer a breadth of new and improved features including:

OneFit™ adjustable connector enables the connection to be adjusted up to four millimeters to accommodate a variety of smartphone cases without the need to remove the case. This patent pending feature is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Improved FLIR ONE App that now features in-app tips for problem solving, use cases, and a community for sharing images and videos.

Smartwatch compatibility with the Apple Watch and select Android smartwatches, providing the ability to stream live thermal imagery to see around corners and take images or video from your smartwatch.





FLIR ONE Pro

The all-new FLIR ONE Pro, designed for professionals and consumers alike, is the most advanced FLIR ONE ever created. With a distinctive ruggedized design that is drop tested to 1.8 meters, the FLIR ONE Pro is made to withstand work and outdoor environments. Combining FLIR's MSX with FLIR's video signal processing technology, VividIR™, the FLIR ONE Pro delivers the highest thermal image quality and clarity of all FLIR ONE generations. It also offers exclusive, advanced FLIR ONE App features, including multiple spot temperature meters and selectable onscreen temperature tracking regions.

"Our goal with the third generation FLIR ONE and FLIR ONE Pro is to equip more consumers and professionals alike with the ability to experience the power of thermal imaging and the world's sixth sense," said Andy Teich, President and CEO of FLIR Systems. "With continued research and development, we've combined the functionality of previous versions with greater affordability to provide a thermal camera accessory at just $199.99. Meanwhile, we have also created the more powerful FLIR ONE Pro for those who require more functionality and image clarity either at home, at play, or on the jobsite."

FLIR ONE, with an MSRP of $199.99, and FLIR ONE Pro, with an MSRP of $399.99, are available for pre-order worldwide today for either iOS or Android (USB-C) at www.flir.com/flirone. FLIR ONE and FLIR ONE Pro, including a Micro-USB version for Android devices, will be available at established FLIR partners worldwide this summer.

To learn more about FLIR ONE, visit www.flir.com/flirone. For more information about the FLIR app developer program, visit www.flir.com/flirone/developer.

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, FLIR Systems is a world-leading maker of sensor systems that enhance perception and heighten awareness, helping to save lives, improve productivity, and protect the environment. Through its nearly 3,500 employees, FLIR's vision is to be "The World's Sixth Sense" by leveraging thermal imaging and adjacent technologies to provide innovative, intelligent solutions for security and surveillance, environmental and condition monitoring, outdoor recreation, machine vision, navigation, and advanced threat detection. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements of opinion in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about FLIR's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in FLIR's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and FLIR does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, or for changes made to this document by wire services or Internet service providers.

