FREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- Dataguise, a leader in sensitive data governance, today announced that the company's data security and compliance platform, DgSecure, has been recognized as the Security Product of the Year in the 2017 DCS Awards. Presented by Data Centre Solutions Magazine, the awards identify leading products and services that power today's enterprise environments. During the judging process, Dataguise received top marks in two categories to receive finalist placement and was then voted Security Product of the Year, beating out an impressive list of competitors for the title.

The Data Centre Solutions Awards acknowledge the successful delivery of products and services by companies and teams that have made a significant contribution to IT administrators. In the 2017 award competition, Dataguise DgSecure won Security Product of the Year, recognizing DgSecure as the industry's best software platform to protect sensitive information. DgSecure gained attention by helping organizations meet compliance mandates and prepare for new regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), to ensure business continuity and the avoidance of severe penalties. The powerful software detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data in real time across all enterprise data repositories, both on premises and in the cloud -- all from a single platform.

The requirement for successful organizations to maintain a constant state of compliance with current and new regulations requires intelligent human capital and the right technology resources. As big data volumes grow, cloud deployments expand, and an increasing number of individuals within an organization access more data for greater insights, the threat of a data security breach also increases. In this new environment, sensitive data will be entering and leaving the enterprise on an ongoing basis, compelling security and compliance officers to make sure they can effectively secure and monitor their organization's sensitive data in real-time.

Dataguise is the only vendor in its category to provide end-to-end sensitive data security, compliance, and governance to help address the data privacy requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which will go into effect on May 25, 2018. Because of its ability to scale across a nearly unlimited range of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data repositories, the platform is ideal for enterprise compliance with the majority of data privacy mandates, including the Federal Trade Commission Act (15 U.S.C. §§41-58) (FTC Act), Financial Services Modernization Act (Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLB)) (15 U.S.C. §§6801-6827), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) (42 U.S.C. §1301 et seq.), Fair Credit Reporting Act (15 U.S.C. §1681), and many others.

"Protecting enterprises against the growing list of threats to data security and compliance is our number one mission. We are grateful to Data Centre Solutions magazine for acknowledging the value that we provide and appreciate the receipt of this prestigious award," said JT Sison, VP, Marketing and Business Development for Dataguise. "With new threats emerging on an almost weekly basis, we are proud to be at the forefront of an industry focused on preventing the exposure of sensitive data and helping organizations comply with today's rigorous compliance mandates."

About Dataguise

Dataguise gives data-driven enterprises a simple, powerful solution for global sensitive data governance. DgSecure by Dataguise precisely detects, protects, audits, and monitors sensitive data across the enterprise, on premises and in the cloud. Delivering a single, dashboard view of sensitive data security, policies, access, and trends, DgSecure gives IT and business leaders the insights they need to manage risk and compliance while maximizing the value of information assets. The company is proud to secure the data of many Fortune 500 companies committed to responsible data stewardship. To learn more, visit: www.dataguise.com.

