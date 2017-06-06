PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 06/06/17 -- American Green, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERBB) is very pleased to share that it has completed the formation of a joint venture with Hempful Farms, Inc. of Phoenix. The Joint Venture will allow the company to market and sell Hempful Farms' 'Paw Puddy pet line of CBD products in American Green's online store found at www.americangreencbd.com and available on that site in the next few days. The line, begun four years ago as a salve for dog's paws (hence its name) is now available in twenty-seven dispensaries in Arizona as well of three of the largest dispensaries in Colorado and in Hempful Farms online store at www.hempfulfarms.com. Opportunities to expand into an equestrian line, something American Green has pursued for some time, as well as the opportunity to work with Hempful Farms' other product lines are all opportunities American Green wishes to pursue.

Chris Martin, who created Hempful Farms, built a company dedicated to producing hemp products made of only the best ingredients available after he and his family noticed improvements to their health from the use of CBD products. Extracted from the cannabis plant, cannabidiol (CBD) has wide potential and ever-increasing recognition as a medical treatment. On May 25, 2017 the New England Journal of Medicine published results from a peer-reviewed double-blind placebo-controlled trial showing successful use in the treatment of Dravet Syndrome, a complex childhood epilepsy disorder that is associated with drug-resistant seizures and a high mortality rate. (http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1611618) Unlike THC found in marijuana, CBD does not create the psychoactive effects that can produce the "high" one experiences when consumed for that purpose. Martin's rottweiler, Sarge, was diagnosed with hip dysplasia that caused him to limp. Without hope for another treatment, Martin had the idea of treating Sarge's condition with the same CBD products he was using. The positive results led to the birth of Paw Puddy, a product line geared toward helping pets. Chris and Andrea Martin have been making their hemp-infused Paw Puddy products in limited space; however, the popularity of their products dictates they expand their facilities immediately in order to keep up with demand. Hempful Farms' venture with American Green will make that happen.

"We've been working toward this in some way for over two decades. It's great to finally have a partner like American Green who we can work with to get to the next level. Our demand is already beyond our current ability to fulfill because our products are so popular with current customers. Now we can increase supply and service even more people with confidence. The Paw Puddy line (and our other products) should to be enjoyed by anyone and everyone who needs them. Today marks the day we can sincerely begin to speed up achieving that goal," commented Chris Martin.

"We've had a deep appreciation for CBD and the hope it holds for people and their pets for several years. Expanding American Green's product line has always been part of ERBB's plan and this joint venture is an excellent beginning of that expansion," said David Gwyther, Chairman and acting president at American Green. "We look forward to the day when yet-undiscovered cannabinoid solutions to a healthy life join CBD as a natural way of combatting the health challenges experienced by people and their pets. Working with Chris, Andi and the team at Hempful Farms to offer their products is a day we have long awaited," concluded Mr. Gwyther.

In related news, American Green began a social media contest created to offer products to people in its CBD store and to introduce more shareholders to its online investor relations site, OTC.Watch. It's a very simple contest and instructions for entering can be found at https://otc.watch/forums/topic/project-agcbd/. Regardless, people visiting www.americangreencbd.com can enter coupon code AGOTC10 at check-out to receive a discount on their entire order.

Don't Forget to Stop by American Green Store

Be sure to visit the Company Store for great American Green's Amazon Store for clothing and apparel. Just click here: www.amazon.com/shops/americangreeninc to get there. Also, find some of the finest CBD products at the company's own store here: www.americangreencbd.com. Also, click over to the company's website at www.americangreen.com and sign up for the company's EMAIL ALERTS to stay current on news. The company has over 6,500 shareholders and interest-holders on its private list and the list is growing every month. In addition, shareholders can join in the conversation about American Green here:https://otc.watch/groups/american-green-inc-erbb/forum/.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports and filings. Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which they are made.

About American Green, Corp.

American Green, Corp. became one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the medical cannabis industry in the world, beginning in 2009, with the introduction of the ZaZZZ machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, the largest shareholder base of any cannabis-related public company in the US, American Green's mission is to be the cannabis & industrial hemp industry, seed-to sale innovator, leveraging our team of professionals, as well as value-added companies and products -- spanning cultivation, manufacturing and extraction, retail, and community outreach. We strive to develop sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value, and awareness beyond our industries.

CONTACT INFORMATION

American Green, Inc.

Investor Relations

2902 W. Virginia Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85009

480-443-1600 X555



