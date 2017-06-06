ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - Jacada, Inc. (OTCQB: JCDAF), a leading global provider of customer service technology designed to simplify the interaction between businesses and their customers, announced that it has been chosen the winner in the Best New Technology Solution category of the 2017 ICMI Global Contact Center Awards. Recognized for the Jacada Contact Hub, a suite of award winning solutions that support today's digital consumer, Jacada was presented the award at the ICMI Contact Center Expo & Conference, May 22-25 2017, Orlando, FL.

Dedicated to the customer management industry, the ICMI Global Contact Center Awards Program is the most comprehensive awards program in this space. It is designed to honor and recognize the companies, contact centers and individuals that provide a platform for leadership, vision, innovation, and strategic accomplishments for the industry.

"The ICMI Global Contact Center Award ceremony is representative of the best and most innovative companies and individuals in the contact center industry. Celebrating their accomplishments at the 2017 awards party was an honor and it was great to see those who are making a difference in our industry recognized for their achievements," said Justin Robbins, content director, ICMI. "This year's winners emerged from the competition as leading thinkers and represent nothing short of excellence."

"It is a privilege to have Jacada's innovative offering, the Jacada Contact Hub, recognized as Best New Technology Solution by ICMI," says Guy Yair, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Jacada. "Providing the most effective and efficient digital customer engagement solutions for our clients is a priority and multiple recognitions for the Jacada Contact Hub is confirmation that our deep history in the customer engagement space has transcended into our most recent digital solutions."

The Jacada Contact Hub offers digital engagement across multiple channels, personalizing the experience and offering seamless connectivity to assisted service when needed. The Jacada Contact Hub is committed to driving digital adoption and lowering inbound call volume by right channeling customers to the proper digital channel. The Jacada Hub features the award winning Visual IVR, an Artificial Intelligence powered Virtual Agent, and Interact -- the powerful cross-channel interaction designer. With this cross-channel interaction platform, Jacada enables efficient customer engagement on the voice channel, the digital channel, the physical (IoT) channel, and on the outbound channel. Customer interactions are all designed on one convenient platform with a single designer, ensuring no more channel silos.

About Jacada

Jacada provides solutions that simplify and improve the effectiveness of customer interactions. Jacada's mobile, customer, agent desktop and process optimization solutions help companies reduce the cost of their operations, drive customer satisfaction, and provide a complete return on investment within the first year after deployment. Founded in 1990, Jacada operates globally with offices in Atlanta, USA; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Herzliya, Israel. More information is available at www.Jacada.com.

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. ICMI is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed. Please visit www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ASO_CtPL30

Contacts:

A. Lee Judge

Senior Digital Marketing Manager

Jacada, Inc.

770-776-2326

Email contact





Rich Trunzo

PR Specialist

Email contact



424-316-7169