OREM, UT--(Marketwired - June 06, 2017) - Reflect Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and transportation industries announced the addition of Mr. V B Balrai Singh to the position of Senior Advisor.

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, "We welcome Mr. Singh as a valuable addition to our advisory board as Senior Advisor. We believe that his business expertise in Asia will allow us to expand into those markets continuing to increase sales of the Cryometrix freezers."

Mr. Balrai Singh, originally from Brunei, has a family heritage in Asia for over 130 years. He started at the age of 18 in the diamond trade and over 25 years built his businesses and gained experience, knowledge and relationships in the Asia Pacific Region and other International markets. He is Chairman of a number of companies and sits as an Advisor on several others. Over the years he has facilitated billion dollar transactions for Sovereign Wealth Funds and family offices in regional and International markets covering various industries such as Telecommunication, Aviation, Medical and Real Estate to name a few. Today Mr. Singh is based in Singapore and oversees a number of companies.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., is a SEC fully reporting company. Based in Orem, Utah, the company develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information.

Contact:

Thomas Tait

Vice President

801-857-4798