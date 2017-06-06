Frost & Sullivan Lauds 1Ansah's Novel AMRIT Suite for Resolving Maintenance Issues in Aviation by Sharing MRO Insights with All Stakeholders

The suite provides maintenance stakeholders with actionable insights by allowing them to review and investigate all forms of available, relevant data in an interactive user interface

SANTA CLARA, California, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the commercial aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) IT solutions market; Frost & Sullivan recognizes 1Ansah with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Enabling Technology Leadership. 1Ansah's AMRIT suite is an evolutionary, unique MRO IT solution that allows customers to store all forms of available maintenance data. The core design aspect of the AMRIT suite sets it apart from competitors that focus on checkpoints related to standardized maintenance procedures instead of offering clients an opportunity to perform ad-hoc issue resolution.

Because 1Ansah's AMRIT suite does not impose code-level integration with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and applications, customers can continue to use their legacy systems optimally to obtain experience-driven data analytics. Apart from this, 1Ansah's solution is scalable and compatible with airline- and airport-level operations management functions. This flexibility will support the integration of diverse ERP systems and permit seamless data utilization and insights sharing across airline and airport stakeholders.

"The AMRIT suite is a customizable solution that allows the customer to store and process diverse data sets including data manual, sensor data, and maintenance logs in natural language," said Frost & Sullivan Research Analyst Arun Kumar Sampathkumar. "Importantly, it has systemized and standardized storage and sharing of stakeholder experiences and opinions, making it a unique solution and creating a blue ocean market for itself."

The AMRIT suite can grow its intelligence base organically. The 1Ansah team has developed an analytics algorithm that will allow the solution to improve its accuracy, relevance and prognostic abilities over time. This self-learning functionality in an MRO software solution will add value to the operators over time, which, in turn, will earn them high returns on investment. While contemporary solutions focus largely on reducing current costs, 1Ansah is focused on helping the customer continually reduce future operational costs.

1Ansah follows a distinct product development methodology wherein key stakeholder inputs are included from the design requirements phase. While relying on industry standards, the 1Ansah team works closely with the solution users and develops a customized design. This method makes 1Ansah's AMRIT suite relevant to all stakeholders, and allows them to add value to their respective work areas.

"Leveraging machine learning methodologies and decades of aviation experience, 1Ansah has set the industry standard for experience-based data analytics for MRO in the commercial and military aviation domain," noted Arun. "This solution's ability to help organizations progressively build, maintain, and grow their respective MRO practice has made it the MRO IT solution of choice for several airlines and airports all over the world."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also aids the development of newer products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About 1Ansah

1ANSAH is an IT solution provider for the commercial aviation industry focusing on machine-learning-based big-data systems for MRO operations. The business is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and has an office in Southern California, United States. It has served airlines, aircraft manufacturers, and aircraft maintenance repairers across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

