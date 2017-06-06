Veritas Unveils New Technologies to Solve Key Challenges in the Multi-Cloud

New solutions provide visibility, simplify migration and protect critical data across clouds with no lock-in

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced new solutions that provide organizations unprecedented visibility into cloud-based data, bi-directional cloud migration for critical workloads and snapshot-based data protection optimized for multi-cloud environments. These latest technologies build on recent alliance and partnership announcements with a variety of public cloud providers including Google, IBM and Microsoft.

Today, organizations looking to fast track cloud adoption in the multi-cloud world face compounding challenges, like a lack of data visibility, complicated migration paths that also frequently result in cloud lock-in, and a mistaken perception that because data is in the cloud, it does not need to be protected. Also, as organizations globally become more reliant on digital information, with data spread across multiple clouds, ensuring governance across the board is becoming increasingly complex.

New Solutions for Multi-Cloud Data Management

The new Veritas offerings are part of the company's wave of next-generation technology aimed at enabling successful multi-cloud strategies for organizations.

Visualize cloud-based data with Veritas ' Information Map and new S3 Connector:The Information Map S3 Connector, the first of a new wave of cloud connectors, provides customers with a real-time picture and interactive view of their unstructured data assets residing in S3-enabled cloud storage repositories. Visibility is the critical first step to making informed data retention, migration and deletion decisions. Data visibility also helps to ensure compliance with data regulations around the world, including theGeneral Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)which takes effect in May, 2018.

Findings from theVeritas 2017 GDPR Reportstate that only one in 10 enterprises polled globally believe GDPR compliance of data in the cloud is their organization's responsibility-a false assumption. Under GDPR, organizations are just as responsible for adhering to the same data privacy mandates for data stored in the cloud-including any public cloud-as well as data stored on-premises. The new S3 connector in Information Map will help customers gain quick visualizations of their data stored in S3, making it easier for them to manage these types of compliance requirements in public clouds. Customers can start visualizing cloud-based data in select environments today. In the coming quarters, the technology will also integrate with an array of other S3-enabled clouds and new data sources.

Migrate workloads to the cloud with Veritas ' CloudMobility : Engineered for the multi-cloud, CloudMobility allows organizations to safely and securely migrate complex workloads from their data center to the cloud with a single click. The automated solution gives organizations the flexibility to cost-effectively migrate workloads to the cloud of their choice. If business goals change, the workloads can migrate back to on-premises. CloudMobility also provides pre-migration testing to enable a successful migration with the advance knowledge of how an application will perform in the cloud. To help customers get started, Veritas is offering a cloud migration readiness workshop and quick-start bundles combining technology and services. This solution is available through Veritas and its worldwide channel partners, beginning today.

"Customers want the same level of data visibility and protection in a multi-cloud world as they have on-premises," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "They also want to be able to migrate workloads to multiple clouds simply, without being locked in. Today, we are delivering on all of that through these technology innovations. And we are excited to continue to develop technologies that build on our relationships with Google, IBM, Microsoft and other cloud providers."

The time for these advancements in multi-cloud technology has never been more relevant. IDC estimates that 90 percent of enterprise organizations plan to utilize multi-cloud architectures over the next few years, driving up the rate and pace of multi-cloud adoption by IT organizations. 1

"Migrating workloads to multiple cloud environments without the right management tools can be a bit of a challenge for organizations," said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. "With these new solutions, Veritas aims to help ensure customers have improved visibility, migration and protection of critical data with no cloud vendor lock-in, whether it is a private cloud, public cloud or local clouds."

"Our cloud strategy was developed to minimize the risk of data loss due to downtime and improve technology performance to meet the needs of our critical business systems," said Drew Fredrick, vice president, IT Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Scripps Networks Interactive, which oversees HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, and Great American Country. "As a longtime Veritas customer, today's announcement will help us more securely and easily migrate workloads from our data center to our choice of cloud providers, or vice versa - as well as improve data visibility."

Veritas is hosting a worldwide virtual cloud event today at 1 pm EDT aimed at helping organizations successfully navigate their multi-cloud journeys. To register for the virtual event "Successful Multi-Cloud Strategies: Why Data and Workload Management Are Key," click here.

