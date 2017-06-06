India Kitchen Hoods Market to Reach $607 Million by 2022 - Increasing Demand For Innovative Smart Electrical Appliances - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Kitchen Hoods Market, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

The Indian kitchen hoods market stood at USD226.40 million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD607.81 million by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 18%, in value terms, during 2017 -2022.

The market for kitchen hoods in India is set to grow at a vigorous CAGR, on account of growing residential real-estate sector, rising disposable income and increasing demand for innovative smart electrical appliances. Moreover, expanding working women base, easy availability of a wide range of kitchen hoods and continuously changing lifestyles of consumers are expected to drive the kitchen hoods market in India during forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

CATA Appliances Ltd.

Elica PB India Private Limited

Franke Faber India Ltd.

Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

Kaff Appliances India Pvt. Ltd.

Stovekraft Pvt. Ltd.

Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited

TTK Prestige Ltd

Tuareg Marketing Pvt. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Kitchen Hoods Market Overview

5. India Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type & By Region)

6. India Under Cabinet Mount Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook

7. India Wall Mount Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook

8. India Ceiling Mount Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook

9. India Downdraft Ventilation Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook

10. Supply Chain Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12. Import & Export Analysis

13. Market Dynamics

14. Market Trends & Developments

15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

16. Voice of Customers

17. India Economic Profile

18. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f3nrh7/india_kitchen

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716