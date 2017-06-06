India Kitchen Hoods Market to Reach $607 Million by 2022 - Increasing Demand For Innovative Smart Electrical Appliances - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The Indian kitchen hoods market stood at USD226.40 million in 2016, and is projected to reach USD607.81 million by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of almost 18%, in value terms, during 2017 -2022.
The market for kitchen hoods in India is set to grow at a vigorous CAGR, on account of growing residential real-estate sector, rising disposable income and increasing demand for innovative smart electrical appliances. Moreover, expanding working women base, easy availability of a wide range of kitchen hoods and continuously changing lifestyles of consumers are expected to drive the kitchen hoods market in India during forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.
- CATA Appliances Ltd.
- Elica PB India Private Limited
- Franke Faber India Ltd.
- Glen Appliances Pvt. Ltd.
- Kaff Appliances India Pvt. Ltd.
- Stovekraft Pvt. Ltd.
- Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited
- TTK Prestige Ltd
- Tuareg Marketing Pvt. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Global Kitchen Hoods Market Overview
5. India Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type & By Region)
6. India Under Cabinet Mount Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook
7. India Wall Mount Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook
8. India Ceiling Mount Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook
9. India Downdraft Ventilation Kitchen Hoods Market Outlook
10. Supply Chain Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12. Import & Export Analysis
13. Market Dynamics
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
16. Voice of Customers
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
