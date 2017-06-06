Metivier Joins Company to Manage ABL Solutions for the Retail Sector

White Oak Asset Finance, GP ("WOAF" or White Oak), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, today announced the appointment of Stephen M. Metivier to serve as Managing Director. Mr. Metivier will be responsible for originating, structuring and supporting asset-based loan facilities with a focus on the retail industry.

"Stephen has nearly three decades of asset-based lending experience and has worked with some of the world's largest retailers," said Andre A. Hakkak, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, White Oak Global Advisors. "We look forward to him bringing his deep relationships and expertise to our organization as we continue to expand our retail lending solutions."

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Metivier served as Head of Retail Finance Originations at TD Bank, NA ABL Division, Wells Fargo Retail Finance, and GE Capital's Retail Restructuring Division.

"I was attracted to White Oak because of the strong management team and unique platform the company has built to serve the middle market," said Stephen Metivier. "Retailers and their suppliers need access to flexible financing solutions to support growth and operations, and I look forward to continuing to support this sector as a member of the White Oak team."

Mr. Metivier graduated Cum Laude from Northeastern University with a B.S. in Marketing and Finance. He also attended the Institute of Public Administration in Dublin and interned for John Bruton, the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland. Mr. Metivier is also an active member of the Commercial Finance Association (CFA) and Turnaround Management Association (TMA) and is a former Advisory Board Member of the University of Florida's Miller Retail Center.

About White Oak Asset Finance, GP

White Oak Asset Finance, GP ("WOAF") provides asset-based financing solutions to small- and middle-market companies throughout the United States and is owned by institutional clients of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC. Such asset-based solutions include invoice discounting, supply chain finance and inventory finance.

