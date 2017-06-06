CH2M statement on recent Paris Climate Accord decision

DENVER, June 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Regarding the pending U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord, CH2M Chairman and CEO Jacqueline Hinman released the following statement:

"CH2M leads in the delivery of sustainable solutions for infrastructure and industry by implementing innovative and resilient projects that not only reduce carbon impacts, but also achieve sustained social, economic and environmental benefits. We stand with our clients today by reaffirming our longstanding commitment to advance the aims of the Paris climate accord.

"Our soon-to-be published Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship Report cites quantifiable examples of the positive, sustainable difference we're making around the world, realizing triple bottom-line returns in the delivery of iconic infrastructure, innovative facilities, and world-class communities. We'll continue blazing new trails with our clients, applying innovation and technology to improve both the built and natural environment."

