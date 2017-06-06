Hybrid Applications and Enhanced Data Security Are Focus of New Partnerships and Enhancements to WhatsUp Gold and MOVEit

Infosecurity Europe 2017 Stand F105 Ipswitch®, the leader in easy to deploy, manage and use file transfer and network management software, has strengthened the ability of IT teams to meet the data security and performance management challenges of today's hybrid environment. The company announced the upcoming availability of the 2017 Plus versions of Ipswitch MOVEit® secure file transfer and Ipswitch WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring with new cloud capabilities, new layers of security and additional user driven enhancements. Ipswitch has also strengthened existing partner relationships with Cisco, Microsoft, VMware and HP to provide these new product capabilities. Visit Ipswitch at Infosecurity Europe 2017, June 6-8, 2017 in London, Stand F105.

"Our data-driven economy in which virtually all enterprises share data between employees, business processes and external trading partners requires increasingly stringent data security and management controls for hybrid cloud and on-premise environments," said Austin O'Malley, Chief Product Officer at Ipswitch. "Our latest product enhancements, coupled with a vigorous expansion of our partner relationships, provide IT teams around the world with new levels of security, functionality and deployment flexibility to meet that challenge."

MOVEit Managed File Transfer

MOVEit 2017 Plus, available later this summer, provides additional security through multi-factor authentication and enhancement that simplify use, reduce implementation time and accelerate onboarding of new business partners. Also later this summer, MOVEit 2017 Plus will be available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace for users to implement MOVEit directly on the Microsoft Cloud Platform.

"We are trusted by local and central government, banks and commercial organizations of all sizes with some of the most sensitive and valuable paper and digital material in the country," said Anthony Lamb, Operations Manager at Capita Total Document Solutions, leaders in document management services. "MOVEit enables us to work with all our clients' security requirements from the same platform, ensuring complete consistency. We're now using this as a multi-client tool for all of our clients where data transfer is involved."

"The use of unsecure file sharing practices continues to be the weakest link in data loss prevention," said Steve Brasen, Research Director for IT industry analyst firm, Enterprise Management Associates. "MOVEit Managed File Transfer enhances data security with multi-factor authentication while providing an intuitive platform that users will want to employ for file access, collaboration and distribution."

WhatsUp Gold

WhatsUp Gold 2017 Plus, available later this summer as well, adds more flexible monitoring and visibility for the largest networks. The perennial favorite network and infrastructure monitoring solution for tens of thousands of IT professionals, WhatsUp Gold 2017 Plus now delivers architectural flexibility with distributed monitoring capabilities, new Managed Service Provider capabilities, improved real-time visibility features for faster Mean Time To Repair and new disaster recovery with enhanced failover capabilities supporting both automated and manual failover. Following soon after the initial release, Ipswitch will introduce enhancements for WhatsUp Gold that enable monitoring of hybrid IT environments that use Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services. Through enhanced partnerships with Microsoft, Cisco, VMware and HP, WhatsUp Gold 2017 Plus also has tighter, more robust integrations with cloud, hardware and applications that IT teams rely on.

"These new capabilities should make WhatsUp Gold even easier to use and implement," said Shamus McGillicuddy, Senior Analyst, Network Management at Enterprise Management Associates. "The real time monitoring enhancements will be welcomed by the IT community, and the company's upcoming support for Azure and AWS, as well as updated storage capabilities, address emerging requirements for hybrid IT monitoring."

Ipswitch products are featured on the Cisco Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace and VMware Virtual Appliance Marketplace for increased availability.

MOVEit 2017 Plus and WhatsUp Gold 2017 Plus will be featured on The Data Transfer Show, the company's recently announced podcast dedicated to helping IT professionals worldwide to manage their business data needs, as well as Defrag This, Ipswitch's podcast for featuring meaningful IT trends, commentary on breaking news and more. For more information, visit: https://blog.ipswitch.com/topic/podcasts and https://twitter.com/defrag_this.

For more information on Infosecurity Europe 2017, follow @Infosecurity and infosec17 on Twitter.

For more information on what's new in MOVEit and WhatsUp Gold, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/whats-new.

For free, fully functional 30-day trials, visit: https://www.ipswitch.com/free-trials.

About Ipswitch

With over 1 million users from 42,000 companies managing more than 150,000 networks in 116 countries, Ipswitch designs and develops industry-leading software that enables the easy delivery of 24/7 performance and security across cloud, virtual and on-premise environments. IT teams worldwide rely on 25 years of innovation to optimize and secure business transactions, applications and infrastructure with Ipswitch MOVEit® secure file transfer, Ipswitch WhatsUp® Gold network monitoring and Ipswitch WS_FTP®. Available directly or through strategic alliances with leading IT vendors and the company's fast-growing global partner ecosystem, Ipswitch's wide portfolio improves application and network performance, monitors diverse IT environments and ensures secure exchange of data that meets PCI, HIPAA, GDPR and other industry and government data security and regulatory requirements.

The company has offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. For more information, visit https://www.ipswitch.com/ or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter. To learn about Ipswitch's strategic alliances or global network of partners, visit https://www.ipswitch.com/partners.

