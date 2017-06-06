Emergency Plumbing Squad, an Emergency Plumber Brooklyn Residents Can Rely on, is Now Open 24 Hours a Day

Emergency Plumbing Squad can Handle all Types of Plumbing Emergencies, at all Hours of the Day or Night

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / The founders of Emergency Plumbing Squad, a Brooklyn emergency plumber that can tackle any and all types of plumbing repairs and services, are pleased to announce that their Brooklyn location is now open 24 hours a day. People who are experiencing a plumbing emergency can call the company at 718- 635-1696 at any hour, day or night.

To learn more about Emergency Plumbing Squad and why they have earned a well-deserved reputation as an emergency plumber Brooklyn residents can count on, please check out https://www.emergencyplumbingsquad.com/contact-us.

As it notes in the FAQ section of the Brooklyn 24 hour plumber website, the company is now available 24/7/365. This means that if a home or business owner finds a leaky pipe at 1 a.m. on the 4th of July, they can call Emergency Plumbing Squad for help.

"We will be your 24 hour plumber in Brooklyn from this day forward and we are excited about it," noted a spokesperson for Emergency Plumbing Squad, adding that the 24 hour plumber in Brooklyn has a central system that ensures customers do not have to wait for long before a plumber is dispatched to their home or office.

"We have been in business for over 30 years and handle all standard and specialized emergency services."

The emergency plumbing in Brooklyn company also offers highly specialized services for their customers; this includes slab leak detection, hydro-jetting, sewer line video inspection, drain and sewer cleaning, smoke testing and more. Every emergency plumber in Brooklyn, New York who works for Emergency Plumbing Squad is qualified and licensed, and ready and able to assist whenever the unexpected occurs. The company's team of plumbers works with state of the art technology, and they have a can-do spirit that allows them to solve any plumbing problem, no matter how complex.

In addition to their 24/7/365 emergency services, Emergency Plumbing Squad is also happy to handle everyday plumbing issues. Brooklyn residents and business owners are welcome to call the company at any time and discuss their plumbing needs with an employee who will be happy to answer their questions and set up an appointment.

About Emergency Plumbing Squad:

Emergency Plumbing Squad, LLC of Brooklyn, NY is now open 24 hours a day. Due to popular demand by many Brooklyn residents, the family-owned and operated company decided to offer 24/7 services year round. The company handles all types of plumbing emergencies. For more information, please visit https://www.emergencyplumbingsquad.com/.

Emergency Plumbing Squad

472 Lafayette Ave. Apt. 1F

Brooklyn, NY 11205

718-635-1696

Contact:

Ossie Landvogt

service@emergencyplumbingsquad.com

(718) 635-1696

