PotNetwork Holding, Inc.: $1,007,797.87 April Revenues Blow Away Expectations as PotNetwork Holding Continues to Exceed its Projections

With Continually Heightening Consumer Visibility and a Growing Network of Loyal Repeat Consumers, Diamond CBD Continues to Exceed Even Its Elevated Projections

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2017 / PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., after an exponentially record breaking month in April, continued into May riding on a consistently rising wave of popularity. "It's very gratifying to experience such ongoing success. It's evident that such efforts put forth to bring our products into the public eye are yielding strong long-term results. The level of product satisfaction appears to be generating a robust level of repeat sales. We continue to be gratified and excited by our growth," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales for Diamond CBD, Inc.

With a heightened goal of $1 Million in sales for May, the Company continues to experience a powerful upward trend in sales, as the team mobilizes from one trade show to the next, bolstering the presence of the Company's revolutionary line of delicious gummies and premium quality oils in the CBD consumables marketplace. In accordance with this strategy, the Company recently showcased the Diamond CBD product line at the Champs Trade Show, widely recognized as the largest and most trusted counter-culture trade show in the world, in Atlantic City from May 16th-18th, scoring a big success with sales at the show exceeding $235,000.00 in just 3 days.

Diamond CBD recently had disclosed that for the month of April 2017 the Company had accomplished a massive boost in revenues year over year. The Company's revenues in April 2016 were just under $40,000.00, a reflection of the Company's infancy. With record breaking April 2017 sales of over $1 million dollars, the Company has achieved exponential growth of over 25 times.

Having recently surpassed the milestone of distributing 1 million Chill Gummy edibles, and having its CBD products distributed in approximately 10,000 retail locations nationwide, the Company continues to report ongoing heavy order flow. Moreover, as a result of the Company's strategic publicity efforts and high-profile presence at major trade shows and conventions, the Company anticipates continued strong growth in clientele, brand recognition and preference for its products.

PotNetwork Holding recently announced that Diamond CBD, Inc. had reported first quarter 2017 revenue of $1,858,347.48 which exceeded total revenue of $1,663,081.78 for all of calendar year 2016. Consolidated financial statements for the Company have been published and can be viewed at OTCMarkets.com.

About Diamond CBD Inc.: Diamond CBD focuses on the research, development, and multi-national marketing of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. Diamond CBD's team consists of hemp industry pioneers and natural product experts, chemists, and scientists, dedicated to producing the finest and purest cannabidiol (CBD) oils. The result is a robust selection considered among the most powerful natural CBD oils and E-Liquids found anywhere. For more information, please visit its website at www.DiamondCBD.com.

About PotNetwork Holding Inc: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: POTN) is a publicly traded company that acts as a holding company for its subsidiaries, First Capital Venture Co., the owner of Diamond CBD, Inc., the maker of Diamond CBD oils, and Sunrise Auto Mall, Inc.

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

PotNetwork Holding Inc. Investor Relations

Email: investor@PotNetworkHolding.com

SOURCE: PotNetwork Holding Inc.