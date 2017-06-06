

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futured jumped near $1300 an ounce Tuesday morning amid significant geopolitical concerns and mixed U.S. economic data.



The Middle East is again a flashpoint due to the breakdown in relations between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbors. Saudi Arabia and Egypt have cut all diplomatic ties with the Gulf state, accusing Doha of being on cahoots with Iran.



Meanwhile, terrorism in the U.K. could mean major changes to immigration in business. A war of words has started between U.S. president Donald Trump and U.K. officials over how to tackle the problem of radical Muslims.



Gold was up $12 at $1295 an ounce, the highest since April.



Prices have risen in the wake of Friday's downbeat U.S. jobs report for May. The Federal Reserve may raise interest rates this month, but subsequent tightening will be gradual until the economic picture improves.



